Second Phase of Operation Toofan to Begin Soon: Kerala Home Minister

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The second phase of Operation Toofan will combine rehabilitation, school awareness programmes, and medical support, while police report over 8,100 arrests and major narcotics seizures since June 2

Second Phase of Operation Toofan to Begin Soon: Kerala Home Minister
Second Phase of Operation Toofan to Begin Soon: Kerala Home Minister

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that the government was soon going to start the second phase of its anti-drug drive, Operation Toofan, and it would involve treatment and rehabilitation of those who used narcotic substances.

Chennithala said that one of the highlights of the second phase -- 'Toofan Care' -- would be a joint programme of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and superstar Mohanlal.

"Mohanlal is currently in the US. Once he returns, we will hold discussions and fix a date for the programme," the minister told reporters.

He further said that as part of the second phase, treatment will be provided to those who were using drugs in order to bring them back to their lives.

"For this, discussions are being held with prominent hospitals in the state to devise a system for providing such treatment," he said.

Chennithala said that currently the police were providing treatment at various hospitals to around 60 individuals who were drug users.

Besides this, the government will also organise classes by psychologists and psychiatrists in schools to understand the behaviour of children and create awareness among them against drug use, he said.

As part of the efforts to strengthen Toofan Care, a discussion will be held on Wednesday with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the minister said.

Meanwhile, according to a police statement, 7,576 cases have been registered under Operation Toofan and 8,142 persons have been arrested till July 20.

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Additionally, over six kilograms of MDMA, more than 630 kg of cannabis and nearly 4 kg of hashish oil, among other narcotics, have been seized since the operation was officially launched on June 2.

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