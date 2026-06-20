Anti-Narcotics Campaign: Chennithala Names Prominent Islamic Scholars 'Toofan Warriors'

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday declared prominent Islamic scholars Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal and Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar as 'Toofan Warriors' as part of the state's anti-narcotics campaign.
Thangal is the president of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, a body of Islamic scholars in the state.
Musliyar, also known as Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad and widely recognised as the Grand Mufti of India, is another prominent religious scholar from Kerala.
Operation Toofan is an anti-narcotics drive launched by the UDF government to curb the drug menace in Kerala.
As part of the campaign, police are encouraging public participation by enrolling volunteers and prominent personalities as 'Toofan Warriors'.
The Home minister visited the residences of both religious leaders here and presented them with the 'Toofan Warrior' badge.
Speaking to reporters after the meetings, Chennithala said the visits were part of efforts to mobilise support from influential personalities against narcotics.
"We plan to involve prominent people in the state in the anti-narcotics campaign. We are engaged in a major battle against drugs and narcotic substances," he said.
He said people cutting across political affiliations should come forward to support the campaign.
"On June 26, programmes will be organised in schools in every constituency under the leadership of MLAs and MPs. We will observe the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking by conducting awareness programmes across the state," he said.
Chennithala said students would take an anti-drug pledge and flags would be hoisted at educational institutions as part of the observance.
"We have so far seized drugs and banned tobacco products worth more than Rs 15 crore across Kerala. Operation Toofan has received wide public acceptance," he said.
The minister said the state government had allocated Rs 10 crore for the campaign, covering enforcement, awareness and rehabilitation activities.
He added that Kerala Police would continue the campaign beyond the initial enforcement phase.
Referring to an incident at Kuttiyadi, where a man and a woman were allegedly subjected to a public trial over accusations of drug abuse, Chennithala said the campaign should not result in harassment of innocent people.
"Action will be taken against those involved in the sale and use of drugs. Police have been directed to ensure that people are not unnecessarily troubled as part of the campaign. We will examine the Kuttiyadi incident," he said.