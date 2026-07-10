Lorenzo Salgado Araujo ICE Shooting: How A Houston Encounter Became The Eigth Death In Immigration Crackdown

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was fatally shot by an ICE officer during an immigration enforcement encounter in Houston.
DHS and Salgado Araujo’s family give different accounts of what happened before the shooting.
Investigators are examining the encounter, missing evidence and the officer’s decision to use deadly force.
Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was on his way to a Houston job site with his construction crew Tuesday when an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers ended with him being fatally shot. According to the Department of Homeland Security, officers were trying to stop a vehicle after searching for a person they had targeted weeks earlier. The agency says Salgado Araujo tried to ram an ICE vehicle, prompting an officer to fire in self-defense. His family disputes that account, saying he may have feared that people in unmarked vehicles were trying to steal his work tools.
The shooting has raised questions about how an immigration enforcement encounter escalated into a fatal confrontation, especially as key details remain unresolved. According to The Associated Press, the case has sparked protests in Houston and calls from Salgado Araujo’s family and Democratic officials for an independent investigation. Investigators are examining why officers approached the vehicle, whether Salgado Araujo was the intended target, what happened before the shooting and whether the officer’s decision to fire was justified.
How an ICE search led to the Houston shooting
According to DHS, federal officers were looking for a person they had targeted weeks earlier when they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Salgado Araujo.
The agency said officers investigating a tip had previously seen two white vans at the address of the person they were looking for. While heading to that location Tuesday, officers saw a white van and believed someone inside resembled the person they were seeking.
DHS said officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The department said Salgado Araujo ignored commands and attempted to ram an ICE vehicle, leading an officer to fire a weapon in self-defence.
Salgado Araujo’s family has challenged that account. His son, Ronaldo Salgado, said his father knew what to do if approached by ICE officers but may have been scared because the people in unmarked vehicles could have appeared to be criminals trying to take his work tools.
The evidence available so far has not settled the dispute. DHS has not released video or photos from the shooting, and ICE said the officers involved were not wearing body cameras, according to AP.
A video recorded by bystander Juliet Martinez shows the aftermath of the shooting, not the moments when the shots were fired. AP reported that the footage shows a black vehicle angled toward a white van, with the doors of both vehicles open. A bleeding and handcuffed man can be heard groaning while federal officers stand near at least three other handcuffed men.
ICE has not released the names of the other men detained during the operation. Salgado Araujo’s family identified one of them as his brother, while the families of the other two men said they were able to briefly speak with them after their detention.
What is known about Salgado Araujo — and what remains disputed
Salgado Araujo’s family says he spent decades building a life in the United States after arriving from Mexico. His son said his parents met as teenagers in Mexico and came to the U.S. because they wanted a better future for their family.
The family said Salgado Araujo lived in the country for 35 years, had no criminal record and had nearly completed the process of obtaining legal status. He built homes in Houston’s suburbs, started his own construction business and created a crew that he took to job sites.
His family described him as a quiet person who worked long hours, left home at sunrise and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Ronaldo Salgado described his father’s life as one defined by work and family.
“That’s how I want the world to know my father. Not as someone who got shot and killed, but as a family man, a man who understood that good things come to those who put in hard work,” Salgado said.
The central unresolved issue is what happened in the moments before the officer fired. DHS says the officer fired in response to a threat from Salgado Araujo’s vehicle. His family says he was a worker and family man who may not have understood who was approaching him.
Investigation, accountability and the wider immigration enforcement debate
The Department of Homeland Security said its Inspector General’s office is investigating the shooting. Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said Salgado Araujo’s family and the community deserve the truth, and his office said it was pursuing investigative avenues available to it.
Houston Mayor John Whitmire said city police were not involved in the operation and have no jurisdiction over federal officers.
Questions also remain about transparency. ICE has not said whether the officers involved in the shooting were placed on leave, and the agency has not released their names.
According to AP, Salgado Araujo was at least the eighth person to die during the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement campaign. The report noted that no immigration officers have been charged in those deaths and that video footage in several previous shootings contradicted accounts given by federal officers.
The deaths have drawn national attention, including shootings involving U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti during protests in Minnesota and the death of Ruben Ray Martinez during a Texas traffic stop in March 2025, according to AP.
The Salgado Araujo case has also become an international issue. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico would escalate its complaints beyond diplomatic channels following the deaths of Mexican citizens during immigration enforcement operations. Mexico’s Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco said the country would seek criminal charges in U.S. courts over the deaths of three Mexicans during ICE operations and the deaths of others in ICE custody.
The investigation into Salgado Araujo’s shooting will now focus on the unanswered questions surrounding the encounter: why officers approached the vehicle, what happened before the shots were fired, and whether the evidence supports the accounts given by federal authorities and the family.