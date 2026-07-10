Lorenzo Salgado Araujo ICE Shooting: How A Houston Encounter Became The Eigth Death In Immigration Crackdown

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was on his way to a Houston job site with his construction crew Tuesday when an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers ended with him being fatally shot. According to the Department of Homeland Security, officers were trying to stop a vehicle after searching for a person they had targeted weeks earlier. The agency says Salgado Araujo tried to ram an ICE vehicle, prompting an officer to fire in self-defense. His family disputes that account, saying he may have feared that people in unmarked vehicles were trying to steal his work tools.