Thalaivar 173 Begins Production: Rajinikanth Film Back On Track Under Director Ashwath Marimuthu In Chennai

Thalaivar 173 production begins after multiple director changes delayed progress.
Ashwath Marimuthu reportedly prioritised the Rajinikanth film over other commitments.
Rajinikanth expected to join the Chennai shooting schedule within days.
The Thalaivar 173 journey has finally moved into a new phase after months of speculation and behind-the-scenes changes. Rajinikanth's much-awaited film has officially begun production, bringing relief to fans who have been eagerly waiting for concrete updates on the project. The film, backed by Kamal Haasan's production banner, has remained one of the most talked-about Tamil projects since its announcement, largely because of the uncertainty surrounding its direction and development.
Ashwath Marimuthu takes over Thalaivar 173
The project has experienced several hurdles before reaching the production stage. Initially, director Sundar C was expected to helm the film. However, he eventually exited the project. Director Cibi Chakaravarthi was later brought on board and had reportedly begun discussions on the film's creative direction before also stepping away.
The repeated changes delayed the launch considerably and left fans wondering about the film's future.
According to reports, filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu has now taken charge of the project. Known for his fresh storytelling approach, the director is said to have prioritised Thalaivar 173 over other commitments. Reports suggest he has already begun work on important portions of the film to ensure the production remains on schedule.
Rajinikanth expected to join shooting soon
Current reports indicate that filming has commenced in Chennai with sequences that do not require Rajinikanth's presence. This strategy is reportedly helping the team avoid further delays while preparations continue for the superstar's arrival.
The ongoing schedule is also believed to include song sequences choreographed by Sandy Master. While Rajinikanth has not yet joined the shoot, reports suggest that he is expected to participate in the production within the next few days.
With filming finally underway and a new director steering the project, Thalaivar 173 appears to have regained momentum. The latest development has generated fresh excitement among fans who have waited patiently for the film to move beyond its prolonged development stage.