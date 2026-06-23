Thalaivar 173 Begins Production: Rajinikanth Film Back On Track Under Director Ashwath Marimuthu In Chennai

The Thalaivar 173 journey has finally moved into a new phase after months of speculation and behind-the-scenes changes. Rajinikanth's much-awaited film has officially begun production, bringing relief to fans who have been eagerly waiting for concrete updates on the project. The film, backed by Kamal Haasan's production banner, has remained one of the most talked-about Tamil projects since its announcement, largely because of the uncertainty surrounding its direction and development.