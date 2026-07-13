Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi May Miss 2026 Release As Fresh Hurdles Delay Its Release

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

A new report claims unresolved clearance issues surrounding the film's sensitive subject, along with a packed release calendar, may force the much-awaited military drama to move its theatrical release to 2027.

Maatrubhumi
Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Maatrubhumi may move to 2027 because of reported clearance-related delays.

  • Bollywood Hungama says a packed theatrical calendar is adding to the uncertainty.

  • Salman Khan Films earlier denied reports of any CBFC certification issues.

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi may have to wait even longer before reaching theatres. The military drama, which was originally announced as Battle of Galwan, is reportedly facing fresh delays because of its sensitive subject matter. While the makers are still trying to secure a theatrical release later this year, a new report suggests the film could eventually be pushed to 2027 if the pending issues are not resolved soon.

Why Maatrubhumi's release is facing uncertainty

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film has come under scrutiny because it is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. The report claims that recent diplomatic developments between the two countries have led to concerns over the film's content, particularly its references to China. As a result, the project is reportedly awaiting certain clearances before it can move ahead with its release plans.

Quoting a source, the publication reported that the matter is still unresolved. It was said that even if the issues are sorted out in the coming weeks, finding a suitable release window this year would be difficult because most major festival dates have already been booked.

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The source further pointed out that Dussehra, which falls on October 20 this year, could have offered the film a strong extended holiday weekend. It was also noted that if Ramayana shifts to October 30 as expected, there would be a relatively open window before the final week of November, making it another possible option for Maatrubhumi. However, those plans depend entirely on the pending approvals being resolved in time.

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Film has already missed one release date

Maatrubhumi was originally slated to hit theatres on April 17, but its release has already been postponed more than once. If the reported clearance issues continue, the film could miss 2026 altogether and arrive only in 2027, according to the report.

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Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama stars Salman Khan alongside Chitrangada Singh and is inspired by the Galwan Valley conflict. Earlier this month, Salman Khan Films had also dismissed reports claiming the film had run into trouble with the CBFC, clarifying that it had not yet been submitted for certification.

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