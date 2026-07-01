Kala Hiran Row: Delhi High Court Defers Hearing On Salman Khan’s Personality Rights Case

Kala Hiran row hearing deferred after filmmakers submitted a fresh undertaking before the Delhi High Court.
Salman Khan's plea centres on alleged violation of his personality rights.
Makers assured court no CBFC submission or film release before Monday's hearing.
The Kala Hiran row has reached another crucial stage after the Delhi High Court deferred the hearing on Salman Khan's petition against the makers of the upcoming film. During Friday's proceedings, the filmmakers assured the court that neither the film nor its trailer would be released before the next hearing. They also undertook not to submit the project to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), thereby giving the court time to examine Salman Khan's allegations of misuse of his personality rights.
Delhi High Court records filmmakers' undertaking
During the hearing, counsel appearing for the filmmakers informed the court that only a teaser had been released and that the film itself had neither been completed for release nor submitted for certification. It was further stated that a detailed reply to Salman Khan's petition would be filed before the matter is heard again.
Justice Jyoti Singh asked the filmmakers to place their assurance formally on record if they had no immediate plans to release the film. After seeking instructions from their client, the filmmakers confirmed before the court that Kala Hiran would not be submitted to the CBFC before the next hearing.
Salman Khan seeks protection over personality rights
Salman Khan's legal team argued that the filmmakers should make a clear statement before the court to prevent any release while the matter remains pending. According to the actor's counsel, the petition concerns the alleged violation of his personality rights, making interim protection necessary until the dispute is decided.
The filmmakers also pointed out that the CBFC had not been made a party to the proceedings and emphasised that no film can legally be released without obtaining certification from the board.
The major development came at the conclusion of the hearing when the High Court accepted the filmmakers' undertaking and deferred the matter until Monday, when further details of the dispute are expected to emerge.