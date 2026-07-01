Kala Hiran Row: Delhi High Court Defers Hearing On Salman Khan’s Personality Rights Case

The Kala Hiran row has reached another crucial stage after the Delhi High Court deferred the hearing on Salman Khan's petition against the makers of the upcoming film. During Friday's proceedings, the filmmakers assured the court that neither the film nor its trailer would be released before the next hearing. They also undertook not to submit the project to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), thereby giving the court time to examine Salman Khan's allegations of misuse of his personality rights.