Blackbuck Case, Underworld Connection: Why Salman Khan Has Moved Court Against ‘Kala Hiran’ Film

Salman Khan has sought a court order to stop the production, promotion and release of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.
He alleges the film makes him identifiable through its promotional material and references to events associated with him.
Khan argues the project violates his personality rights and could affect ongoing proceedings linked to the blackbuck case.
Actor Salman Khan has moved the Delhi High Court seeking to stop the production and release of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, alleging that the proposed film exploits his personality rights without consent and could damage his reputation while court proceedings linked to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case remain pending.
At the heart of Khan's challenge is his claim that the film draws upon identifiable aspects of his public persona and events associated with him, despite not naming him directly. The actor argues that those associations are being used to generate publicity and commercial interest for the project, violating his personality and publicity rights and risking prejudice to matters that are still before the courts.
Khan has sought an ad-interim injunction against producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and others associated with the project. He has asked the court to restrain them from producing, promoting, distributing, exhibiting, streaming or releasing the film pending adjudication of the suit.
Why does Khan say the film is based on him?
According to the petition, promotional material released for the film makes Khan readily identifiable. A poster released in May 2026 allegedly depicts a character bearing a resemblance to the actor and wearing a bracelet similar to Khan's widely recognised blue bracelet, which the petition describes as a distinctive feature associated with him in the public imagination.
The actor has also objected to the depiction of the character carrying a firearm. The petition notes that Khan was acquitted in proceedings under the Arms Act, 1959, and argues that such imagery could create a misleading impression.
Khan further contends that the film appears to be inspired by events connected to the blackbuck case, parts of which remain the subject of proceedings before the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court. He has argued that the dissemination of content based on those events could prejudice pending proceedings and interfere with his right to a fair trial.
The petition cites public statements by producer Amit Jani describing the project as being inspired by the blackbuck case and the dispute involving gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Khan has also referred to interviews, social media posts and promotional material that allegedly link the film to him and draw upon his public persona.
What has Khan asked the court to do?
According to the court filings, Khan issued a legal notice on 24 April 2026 calling on those associated with the project to cease developing, producing and promoting the film. The petition states that promotional activities continued despite the notice, prompting the actor to seek urgent judicial intervention.
Khan has further alleged that social media posts made by Jani after receipt of the legal notice publicised the dispute and contained statements he considers defamatory. The petition claims that the continued circulation of promotional material and related statements has caused damage to his reputation and goodwill.
In support of his case, Khan has relied on personality and publicity rights that he says were recognised and protected by a Delhi High Court order dated 11 November 2025. He argues that Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy infringes those rights by drawing upon identifiable elements associated with him without authorisation.
Khan has asked the court to stop the release, promotion and further development of the film, including any teaser, trailer, poster or other promotional material, until the dispute is finally decided.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI)