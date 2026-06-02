'Kala Hiran Is Not A Salman Khan Biopic': Producer Amit Jani Calls Legal Notice 'Unnecessary'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Kala Kiran producer said the legal notice against the film is premature and claimed the film is not a biopic on Salman Khan.

Kala Hiran row
Kala Hiran producer on Salman Khan's legal notice Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Kala Kiran producer said the legal notice against the film is premature and claimed the film is not a biopic on Salman Khan.

  • He also said that the film is based on real-life incidents and takes inspiration from public-domain events and shows the Bishnoi community's struggle to protect wildlife.

  • Salman's legal team has sought an immediate halt of film's teaser, removal of posters and other promotional materials related to film.

Actor Salman Khan has reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers of Kala Hiran, which is allegedly inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The legal notice shared by producer Amit Jani on his X handle, alleges that this is a “gross violation of personality rights.” Salman's legal team seeks an immediate halt of film's teaser, removal of posters and other promotional materials related to the upcoming film.

In an interview with India Today, the producer said the legal notice against Kala Hiran is premature and claimed the film is not a biopic on Salman Khan. He also clarified that the film takes inspiration from public-domain events and shows the Bishnoi community's struggle to protect wildlife.

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Kala Hiran producer on Salman Khan's legal notice

Jani is surprised with the legal action and called it "unnecessary", saying that apart from the film's poster, nothing about the film has been revealed. The teaser will be out on June 20.

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He also stated that the case and the events surrounding the blackbuck poaching case are in public domain and can be depicted on screen. "This is not a Salman Khan biopic. The film is based on a larger story involving the Bishnoi community, their struggle, and their deep connection with wildlife. We have tried to bring that story to the screen," he said.

The producer also clarified that neither Salman is shown in negative light nor gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been glorified in Kala Hiran, adding that it "highlights the beliefs and history of the Bishnoi community."

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Calling the legal notice premature, he said, "Only the poster has been released. The teaser is yet to come. Sending a legal notice at this stage, without any discussion, was unnecessary."

Jani also said that if they receive a call from court, they will appear and place their position. "We have done so in previous cases as well and will follow the legal process," he added.

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