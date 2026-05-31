RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Toss Update: Gujarat Titans To Bat First Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Ahmedabad

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Toss Update By Aaron Finch & Ian Bishop

"We are all geared up for this evening's game, the big final after so many weeks of action here in Ahmedabad. And the surface that we're standing on is pitch number 6. It's equidistant, both the square boundaries, just about 66 meters, so there's no real advantage for hitting or defending one side. It's a mixed soil wicket, a mixture of red and black soil. I think that makes it a very, very good batting wicket first up. The first thing I notice when I come and look at it is that it's very even and very flat. That doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to be an absolute belter. I think that this might be slightly on the slower side. I wouldn't expect it to spin just with that soil composition. There are some great quicks in both sides. How would they go about bowling on this surface? Well, I don't expect to see anything different from what we've seen across the season actually. A high percentage of deliveries in that good length, 6 to 8 meters. And then the preference of those hit-the-deck bowlers, I wouldn't put Bhuvi in there, is to pull the length back just a touch and bang away on a good length or short of a good length. And if you win the toss, I think you're chasing later on. It gets better and better."