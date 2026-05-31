RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Toss Update: Gujarat Titans To Bat First Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Ahmedabad

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RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans take on the holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, center left, tosses the coin for the toss as Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill watches during the Indian Premier League final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, May 31, 2026 Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • IPL 2026 final comes down to GT taking on RCB in Ahmeadabad

  • Rajat Patidar's side are the current holders of the IPL crown

  • Shubman Gill-led GT will be playing on their home turf

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar has won the toss and opted to field first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

RCB are unchanged from the Qualifier 1 whereas GT have roped in Arshad Khan in place of Sai Kishore for the final game in Ahmedabad.

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Toss

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and have opted to field.

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Toss Update By Aaron Finch & Ian Bishop

"We are all geared up for this evening's game, the big final after so many weeks of action here in Ahmedabad. And the surface that we're standing on is pitch number 6. It's equidistant, both the square boundaries, just about 66 meters, so there's no real advantage for hitting or defending one side. It's a mixed soil wicket, a mixture of red and black soil. I think that makes it a very, very good batting wicket first up. The first thing I notice when I come and look at it is that it's very even and very flat. That doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to be an absolute belter. I think that this might be slightly on the slower side. I wouldn't expect it to spin just with that soil composition. There are some great quicks in both sides. How would they go about bowling on this surface? Well, I don't expect to see anything different from what we've seen across the season actually. A high percentage of deliveries in that good length, 6 to 8 meters. And then the preference of those hit-the-deck bowlers, I wouldn't put Bhuvi in there, is to pull the length back just a touch and bang away on a good length or short of a good length. And if you win the toss, I think you're chasing later on. It gets better and better."

Related Content
RCB and GT will cross swords in IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31. - IPL/X
Yellow Alert has been declared in Ahmedabad on the day of IPL 2026 final. - File
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Rajat Patidar, left, Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill, right, and commentator Ravi Shastri wait for the coin toss ahead of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, and teammates celebrate after their win in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Dharamshala, India. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: LIVE Streaming Info

The live streaming of the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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