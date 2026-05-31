RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final Toss Update: Gujarat Titans To Bat First Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Ahmedabad

IPL 2026 final comes down to GT taking on RCB in Ahmeadabad
Rajat Patidar's side are the current holders of the IPL crown
Shubman Gill-led GT will be playing on their home turf
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar has won the toss and opted to field first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
RCB are unchanged from the Qualifier 1 whereas GT have roped in Arshad Khan in place of Sai Kishore for the final game in Ahmedabad.
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Toss
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and have opted to field.
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Toss Update By Aaron Finch & Ian Bishop
"We are all geared up for this evening's game, the big final after so many weeks of action here in Ahmedabad. And the surface that we're standing on is pitch number 6. It's equidistant, both the square boundaries, just about 66 meters, so there's no real advantage for hitting or defending one side. It's a mixed soil wicket, a mixture of red and black soil. I think that makes it a very, very good batting wicket first up. The first thing I notice when I come and look at it is that it's very even and very flat. That doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to be an absolute belter. I think that this might be slightly on the slower side. I wouldn't expect it to spin just with that soil composition. There are some great quicks in both sides. How would they go about bowling on this surface? Well, I don't expect to see anything different from what we've seen across the season actually. A high percentage of deliveries in that good length, 6 to 8 meters. And then the preference of those hit-the-deck bowlers, I wouldn't put Bhuvi in there, is to pull the length back just a touch and bang away on a good length or short of a good length. And if you win the toss, I think you're chasing later on. It gets better and better."
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: LIVE Streaming Info
The live streaming of the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.