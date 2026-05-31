French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 7?

French Open 2026 Day 7 saw Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova and multiple men’s singles seeds exit, while Matteo Berrettini and Frances Tiafoe survived marathon wins. Check Roland Garros day 7 seed results and day 8 schedule here

Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns to Anastasia Potapova of Austria during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)