French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 7?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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French Open 2026 Day 7 saw Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova and multiple men’s singles seeds exit, while Matteo Berrettini and Frances Tiafoe survived marathon wins. Check Roland Garros day 7 seed results and day 8 schedule here

French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 7?
Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns to Anastasia Potapova of Austria during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Saturday, May 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Summary of this article

  • French Open 2026 Day 7 saw Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova and three men's singles seeds crash out

  • Matteo Berrettini and Frances Tiafoe survived five-set thrillers, while Felix Auger-Aliassime and Naomi Osaka advanced

  • Day 8 features Iga Swiatek vs Marta Kostyuk, Alexander Zverev vs Jesper de Jong and Casper Ruud vs Joao Fonseca

Day seven at Roland Garros brought more twists to an already unpredictable tournament, with seven seeded singles players heading for the exit and several marathon matches dominating the schedule.

The women's draw suffered its biggest shock yet as third seed Coco Gauff was knocked out by Anastasia Potapova, while Amanda Anisimova also fell in a dramatic deciding-set tiebreak.

On the men's side, Felix Auger-Aliassime ended Brandon Nakashima's run, Flavio Cobolli cruised past Learner Tien, and another seed joined the growing list of casualties as the second week approached.

Elsewhere, Matteo Berrettini survived a five-set thriller against Francisco Comesana, Frances Tiafoe fought back from two sets down to defeat Jaime Faria, and Naomi Osaka edged fellow teenager Iva Jovic in a high-quality battle.

Here's a look at the seeded players eliminated on day seven of the French Open.

Men's Singles

Seeds Eliminated

  • Learner Tien [18]

  • Francisco Cerundolo [25]

  • Brandon Nakashima [31]

Flavio Cobolli delivered one of the most dominant performances of the day, dispatching Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier to reach the fourth round.

Related Content
Anastasia Potapova of Austria celebrates winning the third round women's singles tennis match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. - | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
The fourth-ranked Gauff was coming off a run to the Italian Open final - AP
Coco Gauff celebrates after scoring a point - | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
Aryna Sabalenka reacts after winning a point against Coco Gauff during the women's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Miami Gardens, Florida. - | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Brandon Nakashima pushed fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime hard, taking the opening set before the Canadian battled back to secure a 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(4), 7-6(1) victory.

Elsewhere, Matteo Berrettini outlasted Francisco Comesana in a gripping five-set contest that ended 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(13), while Frances Tiafoe recovered from two sets down to defeat qualifier Jaime Faria 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 6-1, 6-2. Alejandro Tabilo also advanced after ending the impressive run of French wildcard Moïse Kouamé.

Women's Singles

Seeds Eliminated

  • Coco Gauff [3]

  • Amanda Anisimova [6]

  • Victoria Mboko [9]

  • Iva Jovic [17]

The biggest upset of the day came on Philippe-Chatrier, where Austria's Anastasia Potapova stunned third seed Coco Gauff 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-4 after nearly two and a half hours on court.

French hopes were lifted further when Diane Parry knocked out sixth seed Amanda Anisimova. Backed by a vocal home crowd, Parry prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(3) in a tense deciding-set tiebreak.

Former champion Naomi Osaka ended the run of seventeenth seed Iva Jovic, winning 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-4 in another three-set battle on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Victoria Mboko also exited the tournament after Madison Keys came through a dramatic encounter 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Men's Doubles

Seeds Eliminated

  • Christian Harrison / Neal Skupski [4]

The fourth-seeded pairing of Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski became the highest-ranked team to exit the men's doubles draw on day seven.

Women's Doubles

Seeds Eliminated

  • Storm Hunter / Caty McNally [12]

  • Eri Hozumi / Wu Fang-hsien [16]

Two seeded teams departed the women's doubles competition as the race for the title continued to take shape ahead of the second week.

Mixed Doubles

Seeds Eliminated

  • Olivia Nicholls / Henry Patten [6]

The sixth-seeded British duo were the only seeded casualties in the mixed doubles draw on Saturday.

French Open 2026 - Day 8 Schedule (31 May)

Court Philippe-Chatrier

  • Women's singles: Marta Kostyuk [15] vs Iga Swiatek [3]

  • Women's singles: Elina Svitolina [7] vs Belinda Bencic [11]

  • Men's singles: Jesper de Jong [LL] vs Alexander Zverev [2]

  • Men's singles: Casper Ruud [15] vs Joao Fonseca [28]

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

  • Women's singles: Sorana Cirstea [18] vs Wang Xiyu [Q]

  • Men's singles: Rafael Jodar [27] vs Pablo Carreno Busta

  • Women's singles: Mirra Andreeva [8] vs Jil Teichmann [PR]

  • Men's singles: Jakub Mensik [26] vs Andrey Rublev [11]

Court Simonne-Mathieu

  • Men's doubles: Adam Pavlasek / Patrik Rikl vs Petr Nouza / Neil Oberleitner

  • Women's doubles: Tereza Mihalikova / Olivia Nicholls [10] vs Magali Kempen / Andreja Klepac [PR]

  • Men's doubles: Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos [1] vs Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler [14]

  • Mixed doubles: Desirae Krawczyk / Neal Skupski [4] vs Alexandra Panova / Yuki Bhambri

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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