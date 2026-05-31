Iga Swiatek Vs Marta Kostyuk Live Score, French Open: Third Seed Faces Ukrainian Test At Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek of Poland is reflected in a glass as she returns to Magda Linette of Poland during their third round women's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, Friday, May 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Iga Swiatek Vs Marta Kostyuk Live Score, French Open: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Roland-Garros fourth-round clash between Marta Kostyuk and Iga Świątek on Sunday, 31 May at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The most in-form player of the 2026 clay-court swing meets the most successful active performer at Roland Garros in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Both Marta Kostyuk and Iga Swiatek come into this match after straight-sets wins on Friday. Kostyuk extended her unbeaten run on clay this season to 15 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Viktorija Golubic, while Swiatek, the No. 3 seed and four-time champion in Paris, beat Magda Linette 6-4, 6-4 to reach the last 16 for an eighth straight year. The head-to-head heavily favours Swiatek, who has won all three previous meetings without dropping a set, including their 2021 Roland Garros clash. Since then, she has continued to dominate at the French Open with a remarkable record, underlining her status as one of the toughest players to beat on clay.

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31 May 2026, 03:02:32 pm IST Iga Swiatek Vs Marta Kostyuk Live Score, French Open: Game On! We’re underway and there’s an early twist in this one. Marta Kostyuk starts strong and edges ahead 2–1, already putting Iga Swiatek under pressure. The Ukrainian is playing bold, taking the ball early and forcing Swiatek to react instead of control. Swiatek is still settling, a bit off rhythm in these opening games, but nothing major yet. Just early scoreboard pressure in a match that’s only getting started.