Explained: JD(U)'s Bihar Rejig And What It Reveals About The Party's Future

JD(U) has constituted a 153-member Bihar state committee to balance caste, regional and gender representation while strengthening its organisation ahead of Assembly elections.
The committee reinforces JD(U)'s Luv-Kush, EBC, Dalit, minority and women outreach, aiming to preserve Nitish Kumar's long-standing social coalition.
The organisational overhaul signals JD(U)'s preparations for a post-Nitish era, focusing on leadership transition, internal unity and electoral stability.
The Janata Dal (United) has announced a 153-member Bihar state committee, the party's largest in recent years, reflecting an attempt to balance regional, caste and gender representation while accommodating senior leaders.
The committee, announced by Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha on Wednesday, comprises 12 vice-presidents, 38 general secretaries, 74 state secretaries, nine spokespersons, 19 office-bearers heading 16 party cells and a treasurer.
The announcement comes less than three months after the JD(U) constituted its 24-member national executive on 22 April. Nitish Kumar continues as the party's national president, while Sanjay Kumar Jha serves as its national working president.
The organisational reshuffle at the national level was carried out days after Nitish Kumar stepped down as Bihar Chief Minister, making way for BJP leader Samrat Choudhary. Former Jehanabad MP Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi was appointed national vice-president, while the party named 12 national general secretaries, including Manish Kumar Verma, Afaque Ahmad Khan, Shyam Rajak, Ashok Choudhary, Ramsevak Singh, Ramesh Singh Kushwaha, Kahkeshan Parveen and Maulana Ghulam Rasool Baliawi.
The Luv-Kush Strategy
The composition of the new Bihar JD(U) state committee underscores the party's emphasis on social representation. The 153-member body includes leaders from the OBC Luv-Kush (Kurmi-Koeri) communities, Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), Dalits, women and minorities. Of the total members, 32 are women, while seven Muslim leaders have been inducted, including senior party leader Anjum Ara, who has been appointed a general secretary.
Leaders from the Kurmi-Koeri and EBC communities occupy a share of positions in the committee, reflecting the social groups that have formed the backbone of the JD(U)'s support base under Nitish Kumar over the past two decades.
In Bihar's political lexicon, "Luv" refers to the Other Backward Class (OBC) Kurmi community, while "Kush" denotes the OBC Kushwaha (Koeri) community. Together known as the "Luv-Kush" combine, the two communities account for around 10 per cent of the state's population.
Nitish Kumar has cultivated this constituency over the years without making it an overt political plank. Political observers trace the strategy to the mid-1990s, when he sought to consolidate the Kurmi-Koeri vote as a counterweight to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) electoral alliance, which had emerged as the dominant social coalition in Bihar politics.
Preparing For A Post-Nitish Era
Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar Chief Minister on 14 April 2026 marked the end of an era in the state's politics, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assuming the chief minister's post for the first time in Bihar. Kumar had served as Chief Minister for more than two decades and was sworn in for a record tenth term on 20 November 2025.
Since stepping down, the JD(U) has been working on a new organisational blueprint for the state, including the recent expansion of its state committee.
The elevation of Nishant Kumar, the 51-year-old son of Nitish Kumar, is also being viewed by political observers as part of the party's post-Nitish transition. Nishant Kumar was among the 32 ministers sworn into the Bihar government. His entry into active politics and subsequent induction into the state Cabinet are being seen as part of the JD(U)'s efforts to prepare for a political future beyond Nitish Kumar's tenure.
"I will work under the guidance of my father and under the leadership of the Honourable Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary. I will try to live up to the trust that the senior leaders of JD(U) have placed in me. I will try to work with full honesty. And in the future, too, I will continue the path of development that my father has shown to the state," Nishant Kumar told NDTV after taking oath in May.
Can JD(U) Survive Without Nitish?
In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United) staged a significant comeback, winning 85 of the 101 seats it contested, more than doubling its tally of 43 seats in the 2020 Assembly polls.
However, the party now faces the challenge of navigating a political future without Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister. Senior leaders such as Sanjay Kumar Jha, the party's national working president, and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, have prominent organisational and political roles but do not command the same level of popularity as Nitish Kumar in Bihar.
The JD(U) also appears to be placing considerable emphasis on Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar's son, who entered active politics after months of speculation. Within a short span, he was inducted into the Bihar Cabinet and now serves as the state's Health Minister.
Nitish Kumar's final months in office were marked by controversy over questions raised about his mental faculties and his ability to discharge official responsibilities.
Still, the main challenge before the JD(U) leadership will be preserving the party's carefully built caste coalition while managing internal aspirations and maintaining organisational cohesion in the post-Nitish era.