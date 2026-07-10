Explained: JD(U)'s Bihar Rejig And What It Reveals About The Party's Future

Summary of this article

JD(U) has constituted a 153-member Bihar state committee to balance caste, regional and gender representation while strengthening its organisation ahead of Assembly elections.

The committee reinforces JD(U)'s Luv-Kush, EBC, Dalit, minority and women outreach, aiming to preserve Nitish Kumar's long-standing social coalition.

The organisational overhaul signals JD(U)'s preparations for a post-Nitish era, focusing on leadership transition, internal unity and electoral stability.