Bihar Facing Crimes, Corruption, Inflation Since Nitish ''Pushed Out of Power'' by BJP: RJD

The opposition RJD on Wednesday alleged that Bihar had been reeling under crimes, corruption and inflation ever since JD(U) president Nitish Kumar was "pushed out of power" by the BJP.
Remarks to this effect were made by Manoj Kumar Jha, the RJD's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, who also dubbed Samrat Choudhary as a chief minister who "did not have the mandate" of the people.
Jha was addressing party workers in Patna, where a dharna was organised as part of the RJD's state-wide agitation against the NDA government.
“There is no such thing as government in Bihar. People gave a mandate to Nitish Kumar in the 2025 assembly elections, but he was pushed out of power by the BJP, which is following the Maharashtra model to weaken the regional party,” Jha said.
The term 'Maharashtra model' entered India's political lexicon after the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena, when a faction led by Eknath Shinde broke away from the parent party and, with the support of the BJP, formed the government in the state.
Jha alleged that crime, unemployment, corruption and inflation increased under the rule of “non-mandated CM” Samrat Choudhary.
RJD workers held demonstrations across all districts of Bihar to protest against the alleged failure of the NDA government's policies, "deteriorating" law and order, "growing" unemployment and inflation in the state.
Party activists gathered in the districts' headquarters, raised slogans against the Samrat Choudhary government, alleging that crimes against women were on the rise and no one was safe in the state. They demanded the CM's resignation.
The protesters also accused the BJP-led NDA government of indulging in corruption.
“We are holding sit-ins across Bihar, and these protests will not stop here. If the government doesn't change the way it functions, these demonstrations will take the form of a widespread movement like 1975,” the RJD MP told reporters here.
In 1975, Jayaprakash Narayan spearheaded ‘Sampoorna Kranti Andolan’ against the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. His anti-corruption movement had spread to several states from Bihar. On the night of June 25 that year, Gandhi declared a National Emergency.
On the controversy over former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi's official residence, he said that there are “predetermined entitlements” to bungalows based on a leader’s position.
Rabri Devi sought time from the state government to vacate the bungalow, which was allotted to a minister.
“It is unprecedented in the state’s history. There are specific types of bungalows for leaders serving in different positions. The occupant of the seat of power keeps changing, but protocol should not be tinkered with. No one will stay in power forever, not even the one roaming around in France right now,” the MP said, alluding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
RJD state president Mangni Lal Mandal alleged that the law-and-order situation in the state is in “absolute turmoil”.
“An incident came to light recently wherein a man in Bihar's Bhojpur district brandished a revolver in front of police personnel, who, in turn, ran away. Later, the SP tried to cover up the police’s failure and said the man was mentally unsound. The Bihar CM says criminals won't be spared in the state, but criminals are chasing the police away,” the RJD leader claimed.
Mandal alleged that the government has "failed" to check inflation, which is rising persistently.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that there was no shortage of fuel in the country, but petrol and diesel prices are shooting through the roof, taking inflation upwards,” he said.
He alleged that rape incidents are reported frequently in the state, but "trials are lagging and the conviction rate is meagre".
“The unholy nexus among politicians, contractors, and engineers is having a free run in Bihar to carry out corruption,” the RJD's state president alleged.
Former RJD MLA Dinanath Yadav said people in Bihar are facing "inflation, corruption, and an absolute breakdown of law and order".
"The government's coffers are empty, and all development work in Bihar has come to a standstill. No one is safe,” he said.
"We have come here to protest against the government's failed policies. Corruption, crimes and inflation have peaked under the NDA rule in Bihar," RJD MLA from Fatuha constituency and former state minister Ramanand Yadav said.
He alleged that atrocities against women and girls were on the rise.
“Be it in the NEET student death case or the assault and murder of girls living in hostels in Patna, the administrative action has been elusive. Criminals are roaming free,” Yadav alleged.
RJD's Patna Mahanagar unit president Mahtab Alam also claimed that sensitive cases, like a female NEET aspirant’s death, have been brushed under the rug.
He alleged that the ministers and MLAs, as well as their children, were involved in the case.
“Our straightforward belief is that the Bihar government has lost its integrity. For the past four months, professors and teachers haven't received their salaries. No funds are being released for MLAs,” he alleged.
Senior party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, office-bearers and workers participated in the sit-ins across Bihar.