Aaditya Dubs Dissident Sena (UBT) MPs Shameless, Ungrateful, and Corrupt Individuals

In a post on X, Thackeray, in his first reaction after six MPs rebelled against the party, said Maharashtra will not tolerate this filthy politics.
“Once again, we are witnessing a shocking example of filthy politics. These shameless, ungrateful, and corrupt individuals who won in 2024 because of certain people are now betraying them,” Thackeray said.
No matter how many excuses they gave, the truth is that they have shamelessly sold themselves out, he wrote. “Not only have they sold themselves, but along with that, they have also staked their reputation, name, and family’s name,” said the former Maharashtra minister.
Sena (UBT) MPs Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar are likely to join the ruling Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
These lawmakers did not attend the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting convened on Thursday, confirming their breach with party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership.
“In this darkness, the one to bring light will be none other than our flaming torch,” Aaditya Thackeray said, referring to the symbol of Sena (UBT).