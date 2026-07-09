Delhi Govt Only Talking About Minto Bridge, Ignoring Other Flooded Areas: Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the Delhi government was focusing only on the resolved waterlogging at Minto Bridge underpass while ignoring other parts of the city.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said several areas across Delhi were facing flooding, poor sanitation and damaged roads.
His remarks came after the BJP government in Delhi claimed it had permanently resolved the waterlogging problem at the Minto Bridge underpass by constructing an additional drain.
"Entire Delhi is submerged, but they keep on talking about Minto Bridge underpass. We solved that problem during our government. Besides that, several other areas are facing waterlogging, there is filth spread around and broken roads in other parts of the city," Kejriwal said.
AAP's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised the BJP government, saying it should focus on other affected areas as well.
"At Sadar Bazar, Asia's largest wholesale market, there is knee-deep water. Delhi government is only talking about Minto Bridge, look at the entire city, there is waterlogging in Burari, Sangam Vihar, Ring Road and other areas too where the condition is bad," Bharadwaj said. Leader of Opposition Atishi, also posted pictures and videos of waterlogged areas on social media, questioning the government's response to the monsoon. Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had said that the waterlogging problem at Minto Bridge underpass had been permanently resolved and that government was on alert for other vulnerable locations.
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh also visited the department's control room at ITO to review dewatering arrangements and said stagnant water was being cleared in most places within 15 to 20 minutes.
"The situation is better than in previous years," he said.
Responding to Bharadwaj's criticism, Singh said, "Saurabh Bharadwaj has no other work left now. He keeps looking for a place where he can find a little water, clicks a photograph and posts it. Delhi is very big city with thousands of roads. Waterlogging is when water does not drain for three-four hours. If water drains in 15-20 minutes, then it is not called waterlogging." He also said that Minto Bridge underpass and other underpasses were no longer facing waterlogging after the measures taken by the Delhi government.