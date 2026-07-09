Delhi Govt Only Talking About Minto Bridge, Ignoring Other Flooded Areas: Kejriwal

Responding to Bharadwaj's criticism, Singh said, "Saurabh Bharadwaj has no other work left now. He keeps looking for a place where he can find a little water, clicks a photograph and posts it. Delhi is very big city with thousands of roads. Waterlogging is when water does not drain for three-four hours. If water drains in 15-20 minutes, then it is not called waterlogging." He also said that Minto Bridge underpass and other underpasses were no longer facing waterlogging after the measures taken by the Delhi government.