Central Team Visits Flood-Hit Arunachal Districts to Assess Damage

An inter-ministerial central team from the Ministry of Home Affairs visited flood-hit East Siang and Lower Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage caused by the recent floods and evaluate the need for additional financial assistance from the Centre, an official statement said on Thursday.
The team, led by Ministry of Home Affairs joint secretary Nishtha Tiwari, was accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu during the field visit.
The delegation inspected several flood-affected locations, including the integrated farm of Olik Tapok Taloh at Ledum village, where agricultural land and infrastructure suffered extensive damage.
The team also visited Rema Bridge under Korang Circle, Tene Bridge under Koyu Circle in Lower Siang district, and Remi Bridge in East Siang district to assess the impact of floodwaters on critical infrastructure and road connectivity.
During the visit, district officials and line departments briefed the team on the extent of damage, restoration work already undertaken, and the immediate and long-term requirements for rehabilitation and reconstruction.
The team also interacted with locals, panchayat representatives and affected farmers to gather first-hand information on the challenges faced by flood-hit communities.
Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu, East Siang deputy commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, additional deputy commissioner of Ruksin, officials of various departments, PRI members, Gaon Burahs and other government functionaries also accompanied the team.
The visiting team appreciated the prompt response of the district administration and line departments in carrying out rescue, relief and restoration works despite adverse weather conditions.
It assured that the findings of the field inspection would be incorporated into a detailed report to be submitted to the government of India for consideration while deciding on additional financial assistance for relief, restoration and reconstruction in the affected areas.