Man Arrested for Stabbing Wife to Death in UP's Saharanpur

A man accused of stabbing his wife to death in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district was arrested within 24 hours of the crime, the police said on Thursday.
Fatehpur SHO Virendra Singh Rana told PTI that a case was registered on Wednesday on a complaint lodged by Balkishan, a resident of Harijan Colony in Chhutmalpur town, alleging that his son-in-law Sunny had murdered his 32-year-old daughter Meenu by stabbing her.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested Sunny, a resident of Rajapur village under the Fatehpur police station limits, near the gate of the newly developed Om City Colony on the Rajapur-Roorkee Road, the SHO said.
The police recovered the knife allegedly used in the murder following the accused's interrogation and added charges under the Arms Act to the case, he said.
According to the SHO, the accused told the police that the couple frequently quarrelled and Meenu had left for her parental home around 20 days ago following a dispute. Sunny said he visited his in-laws' house two or three times to persuade his wife to return, but she refused.
The accused will be produced before the competent court after completion of legal formalities, the police said.