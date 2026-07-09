PM Modi Meets Australia Governor-General Sam Mostyn, Discusses Bilateral Ties

PM Modi met Australia Governor-General Sam Mostyn in Melbourne and discussed strengthening bilateral ties.
The leaders emphasised trade, education, defence, technology, and people-to-people relations.
The meeting took place on the second leg of PM Modi’s three-nation tour, highlighting the growing strategic partnership between India and Australia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Australia’s Governor-General Sam Mostyn in Melbourne and discussed strengthening the multifaceted partnership between India and Australia.
The meeting took place on the second leg of PM Modi’s three-nation tour, which began with a visit to Indonesia. Mr Modi arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday evening and was received by senior Australian officials.
During the meeting, PM Modi and Governor-General Mostyn exchanged views on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, education, technology, defence, and people-to-people ties. Both leaders emphasised the “enduring bonds” between the two countries and the growing role of the Indian diaspora in Australia.
Mr Modi shared a photograph of the meeting on social media, describing the interaction as “warm and productive.” He wrote, “Had a wonderful meeting with Governor-General Sam Mostyn. We discussed our strong and growing partnership and the close people-to-people ties between India and Australia.”
Governor-General Sam Mostyn, who assumed office in 2024, is the first woman to hold the position in Australia. She has been actively involved in strengthening Australia’s international relations, particularly with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
The meeting comes at a time when India-Australia relations have been on an upward trajectory. Both countries are key members of the Quad (along with the US and Japan) and have been working closely on maritime security, supply chain resilience, and clean energy cooperation.
Trade between India and Australia has been growing steadily following the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed in 2022. Education ties are also strong, with over 100,000 Indian students currently studying in Australian universities.
Defence cooperation has seen significant progress in recent years, including joint military exercises and increasing collaboration in the defence industry. Both countries are also working together on critical minerals and technology partnerships.
PM Modi’s visit to Australia is expected to further deepen these ties. He is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and address the Indian community in Melbourne during his stay.
The visit is being seen as an important step in India’s Act East Policy and its broader Indo-Pacific strategy. Australia has been a key partner for India in this framework, with both nations committed to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
This is PM Modi’s second visit to Australia as Prime Minister. His previous visit in 2023 had focused on strengthening economic and strategic cooperation.
The Indian community in Australia, which numbers over 7 lakh, has been eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister’s visit. Several cultural and community events have been planned around the visit.
The meeting between PM Modi and Governor-General Mostyn is expected to add a new dimension to the already strong India-Australia relationship, with both sides looking to expand cooperation in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and skill development.