The Fastest Man in Pau: Olav Kooij Blazes To Tour De France Stage 5 Glory

Olav Kooij claimed his maiden Tour de France stage victory after producing a perfectly timed sprint to win Stage 5 from Lannemezan to Pau on Wednesday. Racing for Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, the Dutchman surged clear in a chaotic bunch finish that followed a late crash with just over five kilometres remaining, crossing the line ahead of Germany's Max Kanter and Belgium's Tim Merlier. The flat 158.3-km stage featured French rider Baptiste Veistroffer in an early solo breakaway, but the peloton reeled him in before the sprinters took control. Norway's Torstein Traeen safely finished with the general classification contenders to retain the yellow jersey, preserving his 28-second lead over Sean Quinn heading into the first major mountain test.

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Tour de France Olav Kooij
Netherland's Olav Kooij celebrates on the podium after winning the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Lannemezan and finish in Pau, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Torstein Traeen Tour de France
Norway's Torstein Traeen wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey celebrates on the podium after the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Lannemezan and finish in Pau, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France Alex Baudin
France's Alex Baudin wearing the best climber's dotted jersey celebrates on the podium after the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Lannemezan and finish in Pau, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France Mads Pedersen
Denmark's Mads Pedersen wearing the best sprinter's green jersey celebrates on the podium after the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Lannemezan and finish in Pau, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Mathias Vacek Tour de France cycling race
Mathias Vacek of the Czech Republic, wearing the best young rider's white jersey celebrates on the podium after the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Lannemezan and finish in Pau, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Olav Kooij Cycling Tour de France
Netherland's Olav Kooij celebrates after winning the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Lannemezan and finish in Pau, France. | Photo: Guillaume Horcajuelo, Pool via AP
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Olav Kooij Tour de France cycling race
Netherland's Olav Kooij celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Lannemezan and finish in Pau, France. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Baptiste Veistroffer Tour de France cycling race
France's Baptiste Veistroffer leads the race during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 158.3 kilometers (98.1 miles) with start in Lannemezan and finish in Pau, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race Bruno Amirail
France's Bruno Amirail rides during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 158.3 kilometers (98.1 miles) with start in Lannemezan and finish in Pau, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race
The pack rides during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 158.3 kilometers (98.1 miles) with start in Lannemezan and finish in Pau, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race Torstein Traeen
Norway's Torstein Traeen, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey drinks water as he waits for the start of the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 158.3 kilometers (98.1 miles) with start in Lannemezan and finish in Pau, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar arrives for the start of the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 158.3 kilometers (98.1 miles) with start in Lannemezan and finish in Pau, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race
The pack rides during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 158.3 kilometers (98.1 miles) with start in Lannemezan and finish in Pau, France. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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