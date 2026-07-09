The Fastest Man in Pau: Olav Kooij Blazes To Tour De France Stage 5 Glory
Olav Kooij claimed his maiden Tour de France stage victory after producing a perfectly timed sprint to win Stage 5 from Lannemezan to Pau on Wednesday. Racing for Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, the Dutchman surged clear in a chaotic bunch finish that followed a late crash with just over five kilometres remaining, crossing the line ahead of Germany's Max Kanter and Belgium's Tim Merlier. The flat 158.3-km stage featured French rider Baptiste Veistroffer in an early solo breakaway, but the peloton reeled him in before the sprinters took control. Norway's Torstein Traeen safely finished with the general classification contenders to retain the yellow jersey, preserving his 28-second lead over Sean Quinn heading into the first major mountain test.
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