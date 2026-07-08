India Wants Brazil's Ethanol Success: Can It Avoid Brazil's Mistakes?

India achieved its E20 ethanol blending target in 2025 and is now pursuing E25, E85, and eventually E100.
Brazil, which launched its ethanol programme after the 1973 oil crisis and now sells E25 as its standard fuel alongside E100.
Indian consumers who experienced a 5 to 12% mileage drop when the country moved from E10 to E20 with no warning, no choice at the pump, and no price discount.
When Prime Minister Modi met Brazilian President Lula in January 2026, the conversations ranged across trade, climate, and the Global South — but the headline in energy policy circles was ethanol.
Brazil's sugarcane-based biofuel programme, launched in 1975 as the Proálcool initiative following the 1973 oil crisis, is now the oldest and most mature national ethanol economy in the world. It is also the one India is most explicitly studying as it eyes the transition from E20 to E25 and beyond. The question is whether India is learning from Brazil's successes, or whether it is importing the destination without the engineering that got Brazil there.
Why Is Brazil Suddenly Central To India's Fuel Policy?
India imports approximately 85% of its crude oil, spending hundreds of billions of dollars annually on the import bill. Every litre of ethanol blended into petrol is a litre of imported crude that does not need to be bought in dollars on global markets. Beyond import substitution, ethanol produced from sugarcane or grain supports domestic farmers, reduces carbon emissions relative to fossil petrol, and gives India a strategic buffer against oil price volatility.
Brazil matters to this conversation because it is the only large economy that has fully industrialised this logic. At present, no light vehicle is sold in Brazil that runs on pure petrol as E25 is the standard fuel at every filling station. India's E20 rollout reached its target faster than expected and now New Delhi is looking at where Brazil went next and trying to follow the same path.
How Did Brazil Become The World's Ethanol Success Story?
Brazil adopted its ethanol blending policy nearly five decades ago after the 1973 international oil crisis exposed the risk of import dependence. The Proálcool programme, launched in 1975, was a coordinated national effort involving mandatory blending targets, subsidies for sugarcane cultivation, guaranteed prices for ethanol producers, and government investment in vehicle technology.
The critical structural decision that Brazil made was to give consumers genuine choice. Brazilian consumers can choose between E25 and E100 at the pump. They generally choose ethanol when it costs about 70% or less of the price of petrol, reflecting ethanol's lower energy content. Brazil also mandated that all new vehicles be flex-fuel compatible from a certain point, ensuring that the fuel infrastructure and the vehicle fleet moved together.
Where Is India Today?
India achieved the 20% blending target in 2025, five years ahead of its original 2030 deadline. The government has since moved rapidly, excise duty exemptions for blends between 22% and 30% ethanol have been announced, putting them on equal tax footing with E20. The current direction of travel, if continued, would put India at E25 within two to three years, with E85 and E100 niche markets emerging alongside.
But the transition has not been friction-free. When India moved from E10 to E20, the transition happened in just three years, with little advance warning to vehicle owners. Many users reported a 5 to 12% drop in mileage. The government described the drop as 'marginal'. Consumers who had bought vehicles expecting E10 compatibility found themselves fuelling with E20 without being asked or compensated. There is no choice of blend at the pump — everyone in a given area gets whatever the standard blend is.
What Did Brazil Do Differently?
Brazil's transition succeeded because of three things India has not yet replicated. First, genuine consumer choice; Brazilians can walk into a filling station and choose their blend based on price.
Second, transparent price incentives; the Brazilian government historically subsidised ethanol to keep it economically competitive with petrol on a per-kilometre basis, not just per litre, making the choice rational for ordinary drivers.
Third, vehicle compatibility as a precondition; Brazil mandated flex-fuel vehicle technology for new cars before expanding blending, ensuring that the engine fleet kept pace with the fuel transition.
Unlike in Brazil, Indian consumers currently cannot choose between different fuel blends at the pump, everyone gets the same standard fuel. Brazil also gives price discounts for higher ethanol blends, something India does not currently offer.
Can India Realistically Copy Brazil?
India is the world's second-largest sugarcane producer and has surplus grain production that can contribute to ethanol feedstock. The government's policy direction is clear. The political will, evidenced by hitting E20 five years early, is not in question. What is uncertain is whether the policy delivery infrastructure will be built in time to prevent the next jump from landing as badly as the last one.
One constraint is that India's vehicle fleet is enormous and heterogeneous. Millions of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and older four-wheelers on Indian roads were not designed for high-ethanol blends. Brazil's transition worked partly because the country had the manufacturing scale and government coordination to align vehicle production with fuel policy over decades. India is attempting a faster transition through a more complicated vehicle ecosystem.
What Should India Learn Before Moving To E25?
Three lessons stand out from the Brazil comparison. First, introduce consumer choice at the pump, allow stations to offer both the standard blend and a higher-ethanol option, so that drivers of older or incompatible vehicles are not penalised for the transition speed the government has chosen.
Second, price the transition honestly, if higher ethanol blends genuinely deliver lower cost-per-kilometre when correctly priced, pass that benefit to consumers visibly rather than asking them to absorb the mileage drop silently.
Third, define vehicle compatibility requirements clearly and publicly before the next blend change, not during it so that manufacturers, buyers of new vehicles, and owners of existing ones know what standard they are building toward.