India Wants Brazil's Ethanol Success: Can It Avoid Brazil's Mistakes?

But the transition has not been friction-free. When India moved from E10 to E20, the transition happened in just three years, with little advance warning to vehicle owners. Many users reported a 5 to 12% drop in mileage. The government described the drop as 'marginal'. Consumers who had bought vehicles expecting E10 compatibility found themselves fuelling with E20 without being asked or compensated. There is no choice of blend at the pump — everyone in a given area gets whatever the standard blend is.