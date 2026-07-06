Why Is Donald Trump Meeting Volodymyr Zelenskyy And Syria's Ahmed Al-Sharaa? What's At Stake

Why Is Donald Trump Holding These High-Level Meetings?

The Ankara summit is the annual gathering of NATO's 32 member states, and Trump is attending it at a moment when the alliance is simultaneously under pressure from within and from the war on its eastern flank. Trump was the driving factor behind a broad target reached at The Hague last year for NATO countries to spend 5% of their GDP on defence over the next decade and this summit is his opportunity to demand follow-through.