Russian Missile and Drone Attack on Kyiv Kills at Least Nine

Russian missiles and drones struck Kyiv overnight, killing at least nine people and injuring 46, while rescue operations continued across the capital.
The assault came just days after a Russian attack killed 31 people in Kyiv.
Strikes also hit the Odesa region and prompted Poland to scramble fighter jets as a precaution.
Russian missiles and drones pounded Kyiv early on Monday, killing at least nine people and causing extensive damage to apartment blocks and other buildings, officials said, just days after the deadliest Russian assault on the Ukrainian capital this year.
Rescue crews were pulling residents from buildings devastated by the overnight barrage, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said the death toll in the capital had risen to nine, while 46 people were injured across the city.
"Unfortunately, this is not the final information," he said, Reuters reported, as rescue operations continued.
Ukraine's emergency services said at least 15 residential buildings had been damaged or destroyed in the attack, including a nine-storey apartment block in the historic Podilskyi district.
Rescuers used ladder trucks to reach people trapped on the upper floors of the building, which had been largely destroyed from the fifth floor upwards. Search teams were also working to locate residents inside a 21-storey apartment block in the same district. Tkachenko said four residential buildings in Podilskyi alone had been struck.
The latest attack came just days after a Russian strike on Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday killed 31 people, making it the deadliest assault on the city this year.
Klitschko said two people were killed in the eastern Darnytskyi district after debris hit a 25-storey apartment building, trapping residents on the upper floors. He added that a fire had broken out in a nearby 30-storey residential building, prompting evacuations.
Reuters witnesses reported a series of explosions in and around Kyiv as Ukrainian air defences engaged Russian drones. Images from the scene showed rescue workers climbing over piles of rubble outside a shattered apartment block and carrying injured residents away on stretchers as smoke drifted through the area.
In the wider Kyiv region, one person was killed and 15 others were injured, regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk said.
The southern Black Sea port of Odesa also came under attack, with at least one person injured, according to the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.
Neighbouring Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union, briefly scrambled fighter jets as a precautionary measure.