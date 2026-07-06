China Confirms Strategic Missile Test From Nuclear Submarine Into Pacific

It Was Not First

Monday's launch follows a similar exercise in September 2024, when China's Rocket Force fired a dummy warhead into waters near French Polynesia, its first long-range missile launch over international waters in more than four decades. Analysts identified that projectile as likely being one of China's advanced Dong Feng-31 missiles, a weapon capable of carrying a thermonuclear warhead. The area where it landed falls within a zone designated nuclear-free under an international treaty.