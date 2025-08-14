Pakistan Forms Army Rocket Force Command To Boost Combat Capabilities

The confrontation began when India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. Both nations agreed to end hostilities on May 10 after four days of drone and missile strikes. While Pakistan has credited US mediation, India has maintained that the understanding was reached through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs).