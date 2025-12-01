IPFT Will Stay Independent, Seeks Alliance With BJP And TMP For Tripura Tribal Council Polls

The Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (IPFT), a BJP ally, will continue as a separate political entity and contest elections independently, a senior party leader said on Monday, despite efforts to unite regional parties under the 'One North East' platform.
The statement follows a rally organised by the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) on November 27, which aimed to bring together regional parties from the Northeast to work on shared objectives. According to PTI, IPFT leaders were invited to join the event but chose not to merge.
"We had floated IPFT with a mission to achieve Tipraland (a separate state for TTAADC areas) in 2009. In 2021, another party (TMP) was formed, promising Greater Tipraland. The ITFT was invited to join the 'One North East' rally (on November 27). We had a meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday and resolved that the party will continue to maintain a separate political entity," IPFT president Prem Kumar Reang said at a press conference, PTI reported.
Reang said that while IPFT will remain independent, it favours contesting the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections in alliance with the BJP and TMP. At present, all three parties are part of the Manik Saha-led state government.
"In that case, we will seek seats as per our strength. As of now, we are of the view of contesting the ADC election even if an alliance is not maintained," he added. The TTAADC elections are scheduled for April this year, PTI reported.
On the legislative front, Reang said the party plans a day-long sit-in in Delhi to press for the passage of the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill, which seeks to empower the tribal council.
"The Tripura Assembly has already passed a resolution seeking renaming of TTAADC as Tipra Territorial Council and increase in the number of seats from 30 to 50. Besides, the state government also sought the passage of the 125th Constitution Amendment Bill by the Parliament. We are also demanding the passing of the Bill during the current session," he said.
