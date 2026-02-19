Sarna Dharma Code No Longer At Centre of Hemant Soren's Politics

Sarna religious leader and Jharkhand state president of Rajee Padha Sarna Prarthana Sabha Bharat, Ravi Tigga, is also disappointed with Hemant Soren’s silence. He says, “After the ED episode, Hemant Soren has become soft. He no longer attacks the BJP. Even on genuine tribal demands, he becomes deaf and mute. There was a dispute over Sarna land in Ranchi’s Sirmatoli — he did not speak a word. In the Deori temple controversy, people came in buses from Tamar to meet him, but he did not meet anyone. He remained silent on the RIMS Nagri dispute as well. The Hemant who used to be sensitive to tribal issues in his first term has become insensitive in his second term.”