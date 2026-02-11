Hemant Soren’s Strategic Silence On Sarna Religion And Hindutva

Sarna religious leader Bandhan Tigga, associated with the Raji Padha Sarna Prarthana Sabha Bharat, rejected Bhagwat’s statement. He said: “The system and customs of tribals are completely different from those of Hindus. Their way of life, culture, language, and everything is different. It is widely known that tribals have never been part of Hindu society. Hindu society follows a varna system, while tribals believe in equality. In marriage, birth, and death, everyone is treated the same.” Tigga said that he has held meetings with several ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, regarding the demand for a Sarna religion code. Each time, he was assured that the issue would be considered. In this context, Tigga sees Bhagwat’s statement as one that creates confusion among members of the tribal community.