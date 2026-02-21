RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not driven by any desire for political power and is solely committed to organising the entire Hindu society and fostering character-building among individuals.



Speaking to about 950 national and international athletes at Madhav Kunj in Shatabdi Nagar, Bhagwat highlighted the need for social cohesion and stated that the organisation does not oppose or compete with any specific group.



According to program participants, he spoke for around half an hour, highlighting the RSS's nearly 100-year history since its founding and urging young people to actively participate in nation-building.