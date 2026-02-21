RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

Sangh chief calls for unity, character-building at Meerut event

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mohan Bhagwat said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not driven by political power but aims to organise Hindu society and promote character-building.

  • Addressing sportspersons in Meerut, he stressed unity in diversity, nation-building, and outlined four societal pillars rooted in Sanatan culture and dharma.

  • The interaction was part of the RSS centenary outreach; Bhagwat is on a tour of Uttar Pradesh.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not driven by any desire for political power and is solely committed to organising the entire Hindu society and fostering character-building among individuals.

Speaking to about 950 national and international athletes at Madhav Kunj in Shatabdi Nagar, Bhagwat highlighted the need for social cohesion and stated that the organisation does not oppose or compete with any specific group.

According to program participants, he spoke for around half an hour, highlighting the RSS's nearly 100-year history since its founding and urging young people to actively participate in nation-building.

Bhagwat explained the concept of India, stating that it is not limited to its physical borders but rather finds inspiration in the traditions of Mahatma Gandhi, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira, Swami Vivekananda, and Swami Dayanand.

He added that although different forms of worship and deities may exist, the cultural basis is peace and togetherness, and that the term "Hindu" signifies unity in diversity rather than caste. He was cited as noting that the country experienced crises whenever social cohesion waned.

In addition, the RSS leader reaffirmed that the Sangh's goal is to organise all of Hindu society via personal growth and listed the four pillars of society: value inculcation, Sanatan culture, spirit of dharma, and embodiment of truth.

Related Content
Related Content

He claimed that volunteers prioritise the good of the country over all other considerations and are involved in many facets of social life.

According to one attendee, Bhagwat referred to athletics as a "powerful medium to bring people together" and informed the athletes that society as a whole, not just one organisation, is responsible for nation-building.

Recalling Meerut's role in the First War of Independence of 1857, he said the historical backdrop later inspired Keshav Baliram Hedgewar to establish the RSS in 1925.

The participant added that he also answered questions from athletes and shared five guiding principles for those who want to be associated with the RSS: understanding the organisation from within, connecting with its affiliated bodies, supporting its programs, maintaining dialogue, and working selflessly for the nation.

Bhagwat is currently on a tour of Uttar Pradesh. As part of the RSS centenary celebrations, he attended a two-day outreach programme in Lucknow on February 17 and 18 and had earlier visited Gorakhpur.

In Lucknow, he briefly met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday evening, while both deputy chief ministers called on him on Thursday morning before he departed for Meerut by train.

Arjuna Award-winning wrestler Alka Tomar, who attended the event, termed the event "grand" and praised the arrangements made by RSS volunteers.

"We should learn how well such programmes are organised. RSS workers are working effectively for the nation. The effort here was to show how we can take the country forward," she told reporters.

Tomar said nation-building is the responsibility of every sportsperson and that such interactions are beneficial for athletes. She claimed to have followed Bhagwat for a while and to have valued his focus on acting in the best interests of the country.

After being chosen for a Sri Lankan tour, Bareilly player Surya Pratap Mishra of the Para Cricket Club of India praised Bhagwat's attitude toward sports and paraathletes.

"He assured all possible support for para athletes so that they can enhance the country's pride through their talent," Mishra said, adding that the players were extended best wishes for their future and promised better platforms.

Kabaddi coach Pintu Malik from Shukratal in Muzaffarnagar called the interaction inspiring, saying Bhagwat's message that players should support one another was particularly relevant for the youth.

The dialogue was part of a series of outreach programmes being organised across the country to mark the RSS's 100th anniversary.

Bhagwat reached Meerut on Thursday night and held breakfast discussions on Friday with representatives from the sports and industry sectors.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to interact with members of the intelligentsia, including representatives from education, industry, medicine, literature, art and trade. Entry to the event is restricted to invitees holding passes issued by the RSS headquarters.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match

  2. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  3. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

  5. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Super 8 Match Today

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  3. Let Himanta speak on plans for next 5 yrs, not 10-year-old issue: Priyanka Gandhi

  4. Renowned Bengali Author Sankar, Whose Works Inspired Satyajit Ray, No More

  5. Plea In Bombay High Court Challenges Muslim Quota Cancellation

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  2. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  3. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  4. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  5. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Eye Winning Start In Hobart Leg Against ESP