RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not driven by political power but aims to organise Hindu society and promote character-building.
Addressing sportspersons in Meerut, he stressed unity in diversity, nation-building, and outlined four societal pillars rooted in Sanatan culture and dharma.
The interaction was part of the RSS centenary outreach; Bhagwat is on a tour of Uttar Pradesh.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not driven by any desire for political power and is solely committed to organising the entire Hindu society and fostering character-building among individuals.
Speaking to about 950 national and international athletes at Madhav Kunj in Shatabdi Nagar, Bhagwat highlighted the need for social cohesion and stated that the organisation does not oppose or compete with any specific group.
According to program participants, he spoke for around half an hour, highlighting the RSS's nearly 100-year history since its founding and urging young people to actively participate in nation-building.
Bhagwat explained the concept of India, stating that it is not limited to its physical borders but rather finds inspiration in the traditions of Mahatma Gandhi, Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira, Swami Vivekananda, and Swami Dayanand.
He added that although different forms of worship and deities may exist, the cultural basis is peace and togetherness, and that the term "Hindu" signifies unity in diversity rather than caste. He was cited as noting that the country experienced crises whenever social cohesion waned.
In addition, the RSS leader reaffirmed that the Sangh's goal is to organise all of Hindu society via personal growth and listed the four pillars of society: value inculcation, Sanatan culture, spirit of dharma, and embodiment of truth.
He claimed that volunteers prioritise the good of the country over all other considerations and are involved in many facets of social life.
According to one attendee, Bhagwat referred to athletics as a "powerful medium to bring people together" and informed the athletes that society as a whole, not just one organisation, is responsible for nation-building.
Recalling Meerut's role in the First War of Independence of 1857, he said the historical backdrop later inspired Keshav Baliram Hedgewar to establish the RSS in 1925.
The participant added that he also answered questions from athletes and shared five guiding principles for those who want to be associated with the RSS: understanding the organisation from within, connecting with its affiliated bodies, supporting its programs, maintaining dialogue, and working selflessly for the nation.
Bhagwat is currently on a tour of Uttar Pradesh. As part of the RSS centenary celebrations, he attended a two-day outreach programme in Lucknow on February 17 and 18 and had earlier visited Gorakhpur.
In Lucknow, he briefly met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday evening, while both deputy chief ministers called on him on Thursday morning before he departed for Meerut by train.
Arjuna Award-winning wrestler Alka Tomar, who attended the event, termed the event "grand" and praised the arrangements made by RSS volunteers.
"We should learn how well such programmes are organised. RSS workers are working effectively for the nation. The effort here was to show how we can take the country forward," she told reporters.
Tomar said nation-building is the responsibility of every sportsperson and that such interactions are beneficial for athletes. She claimed to have followed Bhagwat for a while and to have valued his focus on acting in the best interests of the country.
After being chosen for a Sri Lankan tour, Bareilly player Surya Pratap Mishra of the Para Cricket Club of India praised Bhagwat's attitude toward sports and paraathletes.
"He assured all possible support for para athletes so that they can enhance the country's pride through their talent," Mishra said, adding that the players were extended best wishes for their future and promised better platforms.
Kabaddi coach Pintu Malik from Shukratal in Muzaffarnagar called the interaction inspiring, saying Bhagwat's message that players should support one another was particularly relevant for the youth.
The dialogue was part of a series of outreach programmes being organised across the country to mark the RSS's 100th anniversary.
Bhagwat reached Meerut on Thursday night and held breakfast discussions on Friday with representatives from the sports and industry sectors.
On Saturday, he is scheduled to interact with members of the intelligentsia, including representatives from education, industry, medicine, literature, art and trade. Entry to the event is restricted to invitees holding passes issued by the RSS headquarters.