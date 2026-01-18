Caste Discrimination Will End Only When Caste Is Removed From The Mind: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat said caste discrimination will end only when caste is removed from people’s minds.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said caste discrimination could be eliminated from social life only when caste is first removed from people’s minds, according to PTI.
Speaking at a Jan Sangoshthi organised as part of the RSS centenary year celebrations, Bhagwat said caste was originally linked to profession and work but gradually became deeply embedded in society, leading to discrimination. Addressing an interaction with members of the public, he appealed for a change in mindset as the starting point for ending caste-based divisions, PTI reported.
“To end this discrimination, one must eradicate caste from the mind. If this is done honestly, caste discrimination will be eradicated within 10 to 12 years,” Bhagwat said.
Prant Sanghchalak Anil Bhalerao was also present on the stage during the programme.
Responding to questions from the audience, Bhagwat said the Sangh’s objective was to lead India towards its “ultimate glory” together with society, and not in isolation. According to PTI, he stressed that the organisation works for nation-building through individual character building.
“The Sangh works for nation-building through individual character building. It is not an organisation created out of reaction, nor is it in competition with anyone,” he said.
He also said those who wanted to understand the RSS should visit its shakhas, where its work and functioning could be seen firsthand.
(With inputs from PTI)