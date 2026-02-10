Raj Thackeray Slams Bhagwat Over ‘Language Protest’ Remark

Raj Thackeray Slams Bhagwat Over ‘Language Protest’ Remark

Raj Thackeray Slams Bhagwat Over 'Language Protest' Remark
Raj Thackeray Slams Bhagwat Over ‘Language Protest’ Remark Photo: PTI; Representative image
  • Raj Thackeray criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remark calling language-based protests a “disease,” saying most Indian states share strong linguistic pride.

  • He accused the Centre of imposing Hindi and said Marathi identity and language remain non-negotiable for MNS.

  • The BJP dismissed his claims, saying Bhagwat’s remarks were misrepresented and RSS events draw people voluntarily, not out of fear.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday said that if RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is of the opinion that protesting for one's language is a "disease", then a majority of the states in the country suffer from this malaise.

In a post on X, Thackeray claimed those who attended Bhagwat's programme in Mumbai on February 7-8, organised to mark the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary, did not come out of love for him, but due to the fear of the Modi government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed his remarks, saying people attend RSS programmes voluntarily, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought to downplay Thackeray's criticism of Bhagwat, noting persons who were not invited to the event were feeling bad.

The BJP, which heads the ruling Mahayuti, said Marathi is a matter of pride, but stressed a language should remain a medium of communication rather than conflict.

Thackeray noted that the regional sentiment in the southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is fervent. There is a similar sentiment in Punjab, West Bengal and even in Gujarat.

When hordes of people from four-five states in the country go to different states, act arrogantly there, reject the local culture, insult the local language, create their own vote banks, it leads to resentment among locals, leading to outbursts, he noted.

Will Bhagwat call it a disease? the MNS president asked.

During an event in Mumbai over the weekend, Bhagwat interacted with people from different walks of life and responded to a series of questions. On the language row, he had said the "localised disease" should not spread.

Reacting to it, Thackeray said, "If Bhagwat feels love for language and state is a disease, then a majority of the states in the country suffer from it." Thackeray said Bhagwat did not give these "sermons" to Gujarat when thousands of people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were driven away from there.

Why were such lessons not given to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab? he asked.

"Bhagwat can show the courage of making such remarks because Marathi manoos are tolerant, but more than that, those in power are spineless," he claimed.

Notably, the MNS and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) contested last month's municipal corporation polls on the plank of Marathi identity and the 'sons of the soil' issue.

Raj Thackeray said, "For us, the Marathi language and the Marathi people are of paramount priority. Linguistic and regional identities will remain in this country, and so they will in Maharashtra too! This is our right, and whenever such situations arise, Maharashtra will rise with full fury." The MNS leader further said he respects the Sangh's work, but it should not indirectly take a political stand. And if it does, then it must first pull up the government that's "imposing Hindi (which isn't even the national language) across the country," and then come teach us about harmony.

Raj Thackeray also said Bhagwat should not teach him Hindutva. When Hindus are attacked, the MNS will do whatever it can as Hindus.

The MNS was the party that took out marches against the Raza Academy "riots", protested against loudspeakers on mosques, and took a stand against the massive loudspeakers and DJs during Hindu festivals that trouble citizens, he pointed out.

"We call out what's wrong as wrong. When will you (Bhagwat) speak up like that? When will you speak about the chaos in the name of Hindutva across the country - the way women are made to dance during kanwar yatras in north India?" he said.

In 2014, India was ninth in beef exports and today it's second, yet the drama of cow slaughter politics continues, inflaming sentiments. When will Bhagwat speak on it? Raj Thackeray asked.

Responding to the comments, state BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye, in a post on X, said the MNS leader needs to come out of his "misconception" that people attend RSS events out of fear.

Upadhye said it's wrong to assume that just as people come out of fear of the MNS, the same must be happening elsewhere. People participate in RSS shakhas (gatherings), rallies and most events willingly and in an orderly manner.

He said many RSS activities are held early in the morning or at dawn and therefore may not be visible to everyone.

"The RSS has gained social acceptance over a hundred years of work, while self-serving political parties like the MNS have faded within a few decades. Thackeray should reflect on this," Upadhye maintained.

The BJP chief spokesperson stated that when insistence on Marathi turned into hatred for other languages and led to loss of lives, credibility on the issue was lost.

Upadhye insisted there was no need to offer advice to the RSS, adding that the organisation stands for dialogue, not confrontation.

BJP minister Nitesh Rane claimed Bhagwat's remarks were being misrepresented.

"I was present at the programme. Mohan Bhagwat expressed his views on language. Those who briefed Raj Thackeray have given him incorrect information. Bhagwat said one should take pride in the national language and also highlighted the importance of regional languages," he said.

Rane pointed out that the RSS chief had stressed on the use of a language understandable to people wherever one goes, citing Bengaluru where he delivered his speech in English.

Taking a dig at Raj Thackeray, the BJP leader opined the MNS chief had never made similar demands of clerics in madrasas, nor asked that the 'azaan' (Islamic call to prayer) be delivered in Marathi. PTI PR ND GK RSY

