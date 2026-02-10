Raj Thackeray Slams Bhagwat Over ‘Language Protest’ Remark

Raj Thackeray said, "For us, the Marathi language and the Marathi people are of paramount priority. Linguistic and regional identities will remain in this country, and so they will in Maharashtra too! This is our right, and whenever such situations arise, Maharashtra will rise with full fury." The MNS leader further said he respects the Sangh's work, but it should not indirectly take a political stand. And if it does, then it must first pull up the government that's "imposing Hindi (which isn't even the national language) across the country," and then come teach us about harmony.