Ajit Pawar’s Death Unbelievable, Says Fadnavis

Without Pawar, Maharashtra's politics would be unthinkable, according to BJP state president Ravindra Chavan. According to him, Pawar was seen as a vibrant leader with strong administrative control and a steadfast commitment to the state's overall growth.



He claimed that Pawar had the longest term as deputy chief minister in the state's history and had made a lasting impression while managing important departments including finance, electricity, and irrigation. Maharashtra has lost a strong, disciplined, reliable, and unwavering leader with his demise. "There is no way to fill this void," Chavan remarked.