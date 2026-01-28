Ajit Pawar’s Death Unbelievable, Says Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death in a Baramati plane crash “unbelievable” and said Maharashtra has lost a people’s leader.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday described Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s tragic death in a plane crash as unbelievable, and said he had lost a good friend.
Fadnavis said “today” (January 28) will be a government holiday and there will be a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Pawar.
Ajit Pawar’s death has left a void that will never be filled, he said. “After working closely together, it is unbelievable that he is no more,” Fadnavis said.
Talking to reporters, Fadnavis described Pawar as a people’s leader who knew the state well and had a deep understanding of the issues in Maharashtra. He said it takes several years to build and establish such leadership.
Fadnavis claimed to have informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the catastrophe. The chief minister claimed to have also held conversations with Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar and his cousin Supriya Sule.
“Both (Deputy CM) Eknath Shinde and I are leaving for Baramati now. Once their entire family gathers in Baramati, we will share further details,” he said.
In this time of sorrow, the entire state supports Pawar's family and his party, the NCP, he continued.
According to officials, an aeroplane carrying Ajit Pawar, 66, and four other people perished in the Pune area of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. According to them, the incident happened when the aircraft carrying Pawar and others touched down close to Baramati.
Ashish Shelar, Ravindra Chavan, and Chandrashekhar Bawankule were among the state BJP leaders who expressed their profound sorrow at Pawar's demise.
“This heart-wrenching incident has left the mind numb. Maharashtra has lost an experienced, dutiful and resolute leader,” state minister Shelar said.
Pawar left a distinct imprint on the state’s politics through his strong grip over administration, decisiveness and relentless drive for Maharashtra’s all-round progress. “Firmness, discipline, punctuality and tireless dedication were defining aspects of his personality,” he said.
Without Pawar, Maharashtra's politics would be unthinkable, according to BJP state president Ravindra Chavan. According to him, Pawar was seen as a vibrant leader with strong administrative control and a steadfast commitment to the state's overall growth.
He claimed that Pawar had the longest term as deputy chief minister in the state's history and had made a lasting impression while managing important departments including finance, electricity, and irrigation. Maharashtra has lost a strong, disciplined, reliable, and unwavering leader with his demise. "There is no way to fill this void," Chavan remarked.
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule described Pawar as a senior friend and guide. “Even now, it is difficult to accept that this tragedy has really happened,” he said. Pawar would be remembered as a true people’s leader who gave clear direction and unstoppable momentum to Maharashtra’s all-round development, Bawankule said.
Recalling Pawar’s immense administrative experience, Bawankule said he had personally sought the NCP leader’s advice on several occasions.
“The loss of Ajitdada is not merely the departure of one leader; it is a profound loss for Maharashtra itself. The nation has lost a visionary statesman, and I have lost a dear elder friend and guide,” Bawankule said, adding that the reality of Pawar no longer being among them felt impossible to accept.