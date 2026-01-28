Ajit Pawar’s Death Unbelievable, Says Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM calls Deputy CM a close friend, declares govt holiday on January 28

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death in a Baramati plane crash “unbelievable” and said Maharashtra has lost a people’s leader.

  • Fadnavis announced a government holiday on January 28 and three days of state mourning as a mark of respect.

  • Leaders across the BJP described Pawar as an experienced administrator whose absence has left a void in Maharashtra politics.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday described Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s tragic death in a plane crash as unbelievable, and said he had lost a good friend.

Fadnavis said “today” (January 28) will be a government holiday and there will be a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Pawar.

Ajit Pawar’s death has left a void that will never be filled, he said. “After working closely together, it is unbelievable that he is no more,” Fadnavis said.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis described Pawar as a people’s leader who knew the state well and had a deep understanding of the issues in Maharashtra. He said it takes several years to build and establish such leadership.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar - Imago
6-Time Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Was An Ace Administrator

BY Ainnie Arif

Fadnavis claimed to have informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the catastrophe. The chief minister claimed to have also held conversations with Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar and his cousin Supriya Sule.

Related Content
Related Content

“Both (Deputy CM) Eknath Shinde and I are leaving for Baramati now. Once their entire family gathers in Baramati, we will share further details,” he said.

In this time of sorrow, the entire state supports Pawar's family and his party, the NCP, he continued.

According to officials, an aeroplane carrying Ajit Pawar, 66, and four other people perished in the Pune area of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning. According to them, the incident happened when the aircraft carrying Pawar and others touched down close to Baramati.

Ashish Shelar, Ravindra Chavan, and Chandrashekhar Bawankule were among the state BJP leaders who expressed their profound sorrow at Pawar's demise.

“This heart-wrenching incident has left the mind numb. Maharashtra has lost an experienced, dutiful and resolute leader,” state minister Shelar said.

Pawar left a distinct imprint on the state’s politics through his strong grip over administration, decisiveness and relentless drive for Maharashtra’s all-round progress. “Firmness, discipline, punctuality and tireless dedication were defining aspects of his personality,” he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed after an aircraft carrying him crashed at Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Pawar is seen addressing a press conference, in Mumbai, in this file photo dated Monday, May 27, 2024. - | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Ajit Pawar No More: Leaders React to Tragic Plane Crash

BY Outlook News Desk

Without Pawar, Maharashtra's politics would be unthinkable, according to BJP state president Ravindra Chavan. According to him, Pawar was seen as a vibrant leader with strong administrative control and a steadfast commitment to the state's overall growth.

He claimed that Pawar had the longest term as deputy chief minister in the state's history and had made a lasting impression while managing important departments including finance, electricity, and irrigation. Maharashtra has lost a strong, disciplined, reliable, and unwavering leader with his demise. "There is no way to fill this void," Chavan remarked.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule described Pawar as a senior friend and guide. “Even now, it is difficult to accept that this tragedy has really happened,” he said. Pawar would be remembered as a true people’s leader who gave clear direction and unstoppable momentum to Maharashtra’s all-round development, Bawankule said.

Recalling Pawar’s immense administrative experience, Bawankule said he had personally sought the NCP leader’s advice on several occasions.

“The loss of Ajitdada is not merely the departure of one leader; it is a profound loss for Maharashtra itself. The nation has lost a visionary statesman, and I have lost a dear elder friend and guide,” Bawankule said, adding that the reality of Pawar no longer being among them felt impossible to accept. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  2. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

  5. South Africa Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Aiden Markram Stars As Proteas Beat Windies By Nine Wickets To Go 1-0 Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton LIVE Score, Australian open 2026 QF: Italian Aim To Extend Dominance In Blockbuster Clash

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Serbian Goes Through To Semis As Musetti Retires

  3. Australian Open 2026: Djokovic Through After Musetti Retires Injured In Melbourne

  4. Zoo Animals And Broken Racket: Swiatek Picks Up Gauff Theme After Australian Open Exit

  5. Pegula Vs Anisimova Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 6 Qualifies For Semis With Straight Sets Win

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  2. Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

  3. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  4. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  5. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  2. EU Says WhatsApp To Face Stricter Content Rules

  3. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  4. To Be Or Not To Be: The Contemporary Relevance Of ‘The Nihilist Penguin’

  5. India Blocks China's Request For Setting Up Panel In WTO Against India's Auto Scheme

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September