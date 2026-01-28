His no-nonsense approach and ability to cut through bureaucratic delays made him a formidable troubleshooter within government. Even critics acknowledged his grasp of files, budgets, and ground-level realities, shaped by years of political experience and close engagement with district administrations. Pawar’s focus on execution over rhetoric appealed to sections of farmers, cooperative institutions, and local bodies that value administrative efficiency. While his political style was assertive and sometimes controversial, his reputation as a strong administrator who prioritises delivery and governance outcomes remained one of his defining strengths in Maharashtra politics. His mastery in co-operative's politics of Maharashtra including banks, sugar factories was commendable.