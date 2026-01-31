Ajit Pawar’s Death Casts Shadow on NCP Merger Plans: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar stated on Saturday that the death of Ajit Pawar may now pose a challenge to the merger of the NCP (SP) and NCP.



Nationalist Congress Party chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed along with four others after a Learjet 45 aircraft they were travelling in crashed at Baramati, his hometown here, on January 28.



The NCP (SP) president told reporters in Baramati that Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil had been leading the process to unite the two groups for the previous four months.