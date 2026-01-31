Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As First Woman Deputy Chief Minister Of Maharashtra

Sunetra Pawar becomes the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, sworn in on December 31, 2025, by Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan.
The move strengthens NCP (SP)’s position in the Mahayuti alliance and rewards the Pawar family’s role after the 2024 Lok Sabha contest in Baramati.
Her priorities include rural development, women empowerment and cooperative reforms, while supporting the government’s broader agenda ahead of civic elections.
Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on December 31, 2025, marking a landmark moment in the state's political history. The oath was administered by Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and senior cabinet members.
Sunetra Pawar, 63, a respected social activist and wife of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, has long been associated with rural development, women empowerment and cooperative movements in western Maharashtra. She contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Baramati but lost to her nephew Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar in a high-profile family contest. Her elevation to Deputy CM is seen as a strategic move to consolidate NCP (SP) influence within the Mahayuti alliance and reward the Pawar family’s loyalty after the split with Ajit Pawar’s faction.
The decision comes amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other local body elections. Analysts view her appointment as a signal of stability within the coalition, especially as the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) aim to project unity against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Speaking briefly after the swearing-in, Sunetra Pawar said her focus would remain on grassroots issues — particularly women’s self-help groups, rural healthcare and cooperative reforms — while supporting the government’s development agenda.
The appointment is historic not only for breaking the gender barrier in Maharashtra’s Deputy CM post but also for elevating a non-elected figure directly into the second-highest executive role. She will work alongside Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in the three-DyCM structure.