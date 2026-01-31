Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM: What’s The Future Of NCP Factions?

Sunetra Pawar has sworn in as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, after Ajit Pawar’s sudden demise. Merger talks of both the factions now seemed paused. Her leadership will not only decide the family and party’s future, it will change Maharashtra's politics.

Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar death, Maharashtra deputy chief minister, NCP Maharashtra
Sunetra Pawar Photo: X; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunetra Pawar, spouse of Ajit Pawar, sworn in as Maharashtra’s Deputy chief minister, to handle state excise duty portfolio and two other departments

  • Finance portfolio will be held by the CM Devendra Fadnavis 

  • Sunetra Pawar’s leadership may impact the family, party and the future of the regional parties in Maharashtra.

In a dramatic shift to Maharashtra’s politics, Sunetra Pawar has sworn in as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, after Ajit Pawar’s sudden demise in a plane crash. Sunetra is the first woman deputy chief minister and was elected as the leader of the legislative party of the NCP (AP) faction on January 31. All these fast-paced political developments have taken place within three days of Ajit Pawar’s death. 

Sunetra Pawar has also been given three portfolios: state excise duty, sports & youth welfare and minorities development. The finance portfolio earlier held by Ajit Pawar has not been given to her or any other NCP (AP) leader. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold this key portfolio. As Sunetra Pawar is Rajya Sabha MP and not an elected member of the Maharashtra assembly or council, she will have to be an elected member from either of the houses within the next six months. 

Soon there would be a by-election for the vacant Baramati assembly seat earlier held by Ajit Pawar. Sunetra’s Rajya Sabha seat will also be vacant which is likely to stay within the Pawar family, with one of her sons likely to get it. 

Related Content
Hoardings put up to pay tribute to late Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash near Baramati, in Pune, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. - null
A Baramati Without Ajit Dada: Development For Posterity Or Departure From Personality Politics

BY Pritha Vashisth

Within three days of Pawar’s demise, NCP(AP) leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal started lobbying that Sunetra Pawar be given the deputy chief minister's post and expedited the process of electing the leader of the legislative party by inviting the MLAs, MLCs of for the party meeting on January 31. However, there were concrete steps taken by both the factions for the merger.

Patel, Tatkare, Bhujbal were not in favour of the merger. The key meetings with NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar for merger had taken place in December 2025, in which Ajit Pawar participated and no other leaders from his faction. "The merger of the both factions was Ajit Pawar’s wish before his demise," said prominent leaders of the NCP(SP) such as Jayant Patil. 

Before the merger process started, the Patel, Tatkare and Bhujbal trio wanted to retain their control and protect their political interests, according to the activists of both factions and political observers.  

A large group of NCP (AP) leaders was also keen for the merger except Patel, Tatkare, Bhujbal, according to sources.  Had the merger gone ahead, a leadership crisis could have ensued between uncle and nephew.  Yet, Ajit Pawar would have been in the leading position as Sharad Pawar is 86, dealing with health challenges and his term as a Rajya Sabha MP will end soon in April 2026. 

NCP President Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar - PTI
Ajit Pawar’s Death Casts Shadow on NCP Merger Plans: Sharad Pawar

BY Outlook News Desk

The Sharad Pawar NCP(SP) supremo and family chief of the Pawars was not consulted or informed before the rapid swearing in ceremony of Sunetra Pawar. He only knew this through the media, he said on Saturday morning. 

Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule met Asha Pawar, her aunt and Ajit Pawar’s mother, on Saturday before flying to Delhi for the  budget session.

“I met Asha Kaki, I asked her for permission to go to Delhi for the union budget session. Kaki gave me permission, understanding I am the leader of the party in the house and my presence for the budget is important.” Sule told the media. 

For now, the merger process seemed to be paused, though NCP (SP) leaders spoke about it publicly. Sunetra Pawar’s stand on the merger has become important. Her leadership will not only decide the future of the factions but also the direction of Maharashtra’s politics in terms of the fate of the regional parties under NDA rule in the centre and state. By all means this is an extremely tough test of her leadership - to be with the NCP(AP) faction and NDA - under BJP’s control, or to go ahead with the merger and take a U-turn and be with the MVA or INDIA bloc after the merger. The second possibility is less likely. However Maharashtra Politics has seen many twists and turns since 2019. 

Sunetra Pawar becoming a deputy chief minister and leader of the legislative party of NCP(AP) is a decision favourable to the BJP and NDA and equally emotionally important for the activists, cadre and followers of Ajit Pawar. 

Sunetra Pawar showed exceptional resilience and courage while taking oath as the deputy chief minister. Though she is new in electoral politics, she has years of experience of management of the mass organisation, enterprises. Her work for the women 's environment through self-help groups and small-scale industries for women will help her, but connecting with the masses, experience of political administration and managing party politics, may prove challenging.  

Once a formidable political force in Maharashtra: NCP(United), founded in 1999 by Sharad Pawar, has seen dramatic changes, but now with the splits, sudden demise of Ajit Pawar and merger talks being paused, the factions seem in an existential crisis. The trajectory of the NCP (United)  and factions may face many pitfalls. 

The current political crisis is seemingly contributing to the sharp decline in popularity of the NCP factions. The BJP has been instrumental in breaking regional parties in Maharashtra whether it is the Thackerays or Pawars. 

Within an hour of the oath taken by Sunetra, PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Aadityanath and many BJP leaders congratulated her through statements on X.  This indicates who is happy with her leadership under BJP’s control and how autonomous the NCP (AP) faction may be in the future.  

Published At:
