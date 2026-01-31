Sunetra Pawar Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM: What’s The Future Of NCP Factions?

For now, the merger process seemed to be paused, though NCP (SP) leaders spoke about it publicly. Sunetra Pawar’s stand on the merger has become important. Her leadership will not only decide the future of the factions but also the direction of Maharashtra’s politics in terms of the fate of the regional parties under NDA rule in the centre and state. By all means this is an extremely tough test of her leadership - to be with the NCP(AP) faction and NDA - under BJP’s control, or to go ahead with the merger and take a U-turn and be with the MVA or INDIA bloc after the merger. The second possibility is less likely. However Maharashtra Politics has seen many twists and turns since 2019.