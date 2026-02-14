Representation vs Governance: The Real Test for Parbhani’s First Muslim Mayor

Khwaja, a first time corporator, secured 39 votes for mayoral election in the 65-member civic body with the support of Congress corporators. He defeated BJP candidate Tirumala Khilare in the mayoral contest. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has strong grassroots connections within Parbhani’s Muslim community, but he is relatively new to active politics. His elder brother Sayed Abdul Khadar runs a company named Syed Builders and Developers in Parbhani. Both brothers are known in the city for their love for horse riding and have participated in many events and competitions. The family is affluent and their political interests are often tied with the family business, according to residents of Parbhani.