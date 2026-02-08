From Backroom To BMC Mayor’s Chair: The Rise, Early Test Of Ritu Tawde

Ritu Tawde’s elevation as Mumbai mayor marks a historic break in Shiv Sena’s 25-year dominance over the BMC, reflecting the BJP’s growing control of the city’s civic and political machinery amid delayed municipal elections.
A low-profile organisational leader, Tawde’s rise has been shaped by Maharashtra’s political realignments, but her appointment has drawn opposition fire over questions of democratic legitimacy and alleged backroom manoeuvring.
Her tenure begins under scrutiny, with a code of conduct complaint alleging inducements at a Haldi-Kumkum event adding an early controversy to a mayoralty that will be closely watched for both governance outcomes and political signalling.
Ritu Tawde, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and long-time municipal functionary, is set to assume charge as the Mayor of Mumbai, marking a decisive shift in the city’s civic politics. Her appointment ends Shiv Sena’s 25-year hold on the mayor post and points to a broader realignment of power within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s wealthiest civic body. This comes amid prolonged delays in BMC elections and political upheaval following the split in Shiv Sena.
The Mumbai mayoralty, while limited in executive authority, carries enormous symbolic and political significance. For decades, Shiv Sena used the position to assert its dominance over Mumbai, which it considers its ideological and organisational stronghold. The BJP’s move to install Ritu Tawde as mayor is therefore seen as a major political statement, underscoring the party’s expanding influence in Maharashtra’s urban centres and its intent to reshape civic governance in the country’s financial capital.
Who Is Ritu Tawde
Tawde’s political career has been rooted more in municipal administration than mass politics. Known within the party as a disciplined organisational leader, she rose steadily through the BJP’s local and civic ranks. She has kept a low public profile, focusing on internal coordination, civic processes and party strategy within the BMC. Her familiarity with Mumbai’s complex municipal system is seen as a key factor in the BJP’s choice of a dependable figure to lead the transition.
Her rise is closely tied to recent political shifts in Maharashtra. The split in Shiv Sena weakened its hold over the BMC, while defections and changing loyalties among corporators altered the balance of power. Repeated delays in civic elections further opened space for political maneuvering, allowing the BJP to consolidate support and project Tawde as a consensus candidate for the mayoralty.
However, Tawde’s political career has not been without controversy. In 2017, she faced allegations of breaching the model code of conduct following a complaint by Shiv Sena shakha pramukh Sanjay Kadam from Ghatkopar. The complaint alleged that Tawde organised a Haldi-Kumkum programme in her area and held a lucky draw during the event. It further claimed that the winners were given saris and gold nath (nose pins), which were described as inducements in violation of election conduct norms.
Supporters within the BJP describe Ritu Tawde as an administrator rather than a populist leader, arguing that her low-key style could help ensure smoother coordination between the BMC, the Maharashtra government, and the Centre. They contend that her mayoralty may reduce the friction that often characterised relations between the civic body and higher levels of government under Shiv Sena leadership. Critics, however, argue that her close alignment with party leadership leaves little room for independent civic decision-making.
As she prepares to assume office, Tawde faces significant challenges, including overseeing major infrastructure projects, preparing the city for monsoon-related risks, addressing housing and redevelopment concerns, and managing civic governance in the absence of an elected municipal council. The controversy surrounding the code of conduct complaint is also likely to remain under scrutiny as her tenure begins.