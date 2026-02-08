From Backroom To BMC Mayor’s Chair: The Rise, Early Test Of Ritu Tawde

As she prepares to assume office, Tawde faces significant challenges, including overseeing major infrastructure projects, preparing the city for monsoon-related risks, addressing housing and redevelopment concerns, and managing civic governance in the absence of an elected municipal council.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ritu Tawde
Tawde’s political career has been rooted more in municipal administration than mass politics. Known within the party as a disciplined organisational leader, she rose steadily through the BJP’s local and civic ranks. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ritu Tawde’s elevation as Mumbai mayor marks a historic break in Shiv Sena’s 25-year dominance over the BMC, reflecting the BJP’s growing control of the city’s civic and political machinery amid delayed municipal elections.

  • A low-profile organisational leader, Tawde’s rise has been shaped by Maharashtra’s political realignments, but her appointment has drawn opposition fire over questions of democratic legitimacy and alleged backroom manoeuvring.

  • Her tenure begins under scrutiny, with a code of conduct complaint alleging inducements at a Haldi-Kumkum event adding an early controversy to a mayoralty that will be closely watched for both governance outcomes and political signalling.

Ritu Tawde, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and long-time municipal functionary, is set to assume charge as the Mayor of Mumbai, marking a decisive shift in the city’s civic politics. Her appointment ends Shiv Sena’s 25-year hold on the mayor post and points to a broader realignment of power within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s wealthiest civic body. This comes amid prolonged delays in BMC elections and political upheaval following the split in Shiv Sena.

The Mumbai mayoralty, while limited in executive authority, carries enormous symbolic and political significance. For decades, Shiv Sena used the position to assert its dominance over Mumbai, which it considers its ideological and organisational stronghold. The BJP’s move to install Ritu Tawde as mayor is therefore seen as a major political statement, underscoring the party’s expanding influence in Maharashtra’s urban centres and its intent to reshape civic governance in the country’s financial capital.

Who Is Ritu Tawde

Tawde’s political career has been rooted more in municipal administration than mass politics. Known within the party as a disciplined organisational leader, she rose steadily through the BJP’s local and civic ranks. She has kept a low public profile, focusing on internal coordination, civic processes and party strategy within the BMC. Her familiarity with Mumbai’s complex municipal system is seen as a key factor in the BJP’s choice of a dependable figure to lead the transition.

Related Content
Related Content

Her rise is closely tied to recent political shifts in Maharashtra. The split in Shiv Sena weakened its hold over the BMC, while defections and changing loyalties among corporators altered the balance of power. Repeated delays in civic elections further opened space for political maneuvering, allowing the BJP to consolidate support and project Tawde as a consensus candidate for the mayoralty.

However, Tawde’s political career has not been without controversy. In 2017, she faced allegations of breaching the model code of conduct following a complaint by Shiv Sena shakha pramukh Sanjay Kadam from Ghatkopar. The complaint alleged that Tawde organised a Haldi-Kumkum programme in her area and held a lucky draw during the event. It further claimed that the winners were given saris and gold nath (nose pins), which were described as inducements in violation of election conduct norms.

Supporters within the BJP describe Ritu Tawde as an administrator rather than a populist leader, arguing that her low-key style could help ensure smoother coordination between the BMC, the Maharashtra government, and the Centre. They contend that her mayoralty may reduce the friction that often characterised relations between the civic body and higher levels of government under Shiv Sena leadership. Critics, however, argue that her close alignment with party leadership leaves little room for independent civic decision-making.

As she prepares to assume office, Tawde faces significant challenges, including overseeing major infrastructure projects, preparing the city for monsoon-related risks, addressing housing and redevelopment concerns, and managing civic governance in the absence of an elected municipal council. The controversy surrounding the code of conduct complaint is also likely to remain under scrutiny as her tenure begins.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup: Kushal Bhurtel Unleashes Carnage, NEP 31/0

  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter-Finals Day 3: Uttarakhand Storm Into Semifinals After Crushing Jharkhand

  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Blackcaps Overcome Early Jolt To Hunt Down 183

  4. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  5. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: IND Chase Revival Against NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  2. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  3. Shia Muslims Hold Anti-Pakistan Protests In J&K Over Islamabad Mosque Blast

  4. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  5. Himanta Biswa Sarma: Not All Miya-Muslims Are 'Unknown'

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. Indonesia, Australia Sign New Security Treaty To Affirm Deeper Ties

  3. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  4. Outlook Explainer: How the Epstein Files Expose Power And Impunity

  5. PM Modi Highlights India As 'Trusted Partner For Growth' During Malaysia Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets