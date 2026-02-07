BJP Names Ritu Tawade for Mumbai Mayor’s Post

He was among the prominent former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators who defected to the Shiv Sena, which was led by Eknath Shinde.



The Shiv Sena plans to give four of its corporators a chance by dividing the Mumbai deputy mayor's tenure.



With 89 seats, the BJP was the single largest party in the elections for the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, while the Shiv Sena took home 29 seats. With a total of 118 corporators, the ruling coalition is well-positioned to win the mayor's position because it has surpassed the halfway point of 114.