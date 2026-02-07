BJP Names Ritu Tawade for Mumbai Mayor’s Post

Ally Shiv Sena fields Sanjay Ghadi as deputy mayor as ruling alliance eyes easy win in BMC.

BMC elections in Mumbai
BJP Names Ritu Tawade for Mumbai Mayor’s Post Photo: My BMC Facebook page
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BJP has nominated corporator Ritu Tawade for Mumbai mayor, while ally Shiv Sena has named Sanjay Ghadi for deputy mayor.

  • The BJP–Shiv Sena alliance holds 118 seats in the 227-member BMC, comfortably crossing the majority mark.

  • The election marks the end of a nine-year gap, with the civic body previously run by an administrator since 2022.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday nominated corporator Ritu Tawade for the Mumbai mayor election, while its ally Shiv Sena declared Sanjay Ghadi as its candidate for the deputy mayor's post.

At the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale revealed Ghadi's bid, while BJP leader Amit Satam announced Tawade's name.

In the civic election held on January 15, Ghadi was elected from Ward 5, while Tawade is a corporator from Ward 132.

According to a statement from Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More, Ghadi would be deputy mayor for 15 months.

He was among the prominent former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators who defected to the Shiv Sena, which was led by Eknath Shinde.

The Shiv Sena plans to give four of its corporators a chance by dividing the Mumbai deputy mayor's tenure.

With 89 seats, the BJP was the single largest party in the elections for the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, while the Shiv Sena took home 29 seats. With a total of 118 corporators, the ruling coalition is well-positioned to win the mayor's position because it has surpassed the halfway point of 114.

Among other parties, the Congress won 24 seats, AIMIM eight, the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) three, and the Samajwadi Party two. Two independent candidates also won in the high-stakes election, held after a nine-year gap.

The BMC commissioner has been serving as the state government-appointed administrator since March 7, 2022, following the end of the previous term.

The BMC is the country's richest civic body, with its budget for the 2025-26 pegged at Rs 74,450 crore, which is higher than that of some smaller states. 

Published At:
