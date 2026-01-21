MNS Offers Support To Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena In Kalyan-Dombivli Civic Body

The KDMC polls saw the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena emerge as the single largest party with 53 seats, closely followed by its Mahayuti ally BJP with 50 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) won 11, MNS secured 5, Congress took a few, and NCP (SP) one. With the backing of MNS's five corporators, the Shinde Sena's tally rises to 58, bringing it closer to the majority mark of 62 needed to form the administration. The support was formally declared after MNS corporators, led by former MLA Pramod (Raju) Patil, registered their group and announced their decision at the Konkan Divisional Commissioner's office in Navi Mumbai, the same venue where Shiv Sena corporators completed their formalities.