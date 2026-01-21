MNS Offers Support To Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena In Kalyan-Dombivli Civic Body

MNS's five corporators formally offered support to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in KDMC on January 21, 2026, boosting the latter's strength from 53 to 58 seats in the 122-member civic body.
Shiv Sena (Shinde) won 53 seats as the largest party, BJP 50, Shiv Sena (UBT) 11, MNS 5; majority requires 62 seats for control and mayoral election.
The move, announced via Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, prioritizes local development and Mahayuti continuity.
The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has extended support to the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). This development comes shortly after the recent civic elections in the 122-member body, where no single party secured an outright majority, leading to intense negotiations for control and the mayoral post.
The KDMC polls saw the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena emerge as the single largest party with 53 seats, closely followed by its Mahayuti ally BJP with 50 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) won 11, MNS secured 5, Congress took a few, and NCP (SP) one. With the backing of MNS's five corporators, the Shinde Sena's tally rises to 58, bringing it closer to the majority mark of 62 needed to form the administration. The support was formally declared after MNS corporators, led by former MLA Pramod (Raju) Patil, registered their group and announced their decision at the Konkan Divisional Commissioner's office in Navi Mumbai, the same venue where Shiv Sena corporators completed their formalities.
Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde (son of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde) confirmed the alliance, stating that MNS extended support with the city's development in mind. He emphasized that the mayor would come from the Mahayuti alliance (Shiv Sena + BJP), with a final decision to be taken jointly by Eknath Shinde and BJP state president Ravindra Chavan. Some reports suggest the move could be aimed at strengthening Shiv Sena's position in the mayoral race amid reported friction with BJP over who gets the top post, despite their pre-poll alliance.