BJP, NCP Likely To Form Raigad ZP Body

Shiv Sena may sit in Opposition despite being largest party

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
BJP, NCP Likely To Form Raigad ZP Body
BJP, NCP Likely To Form Raigad ZP Body
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party are likely to form the Raigad Zilla Parishad governing body after securing 15 and 16 seats respectively.

  • Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats but may sit in the opposition.

  • The president’s post is expected to go to the BJP and the deputy president’s post to the NCP, with Mahayuti leaders holding talks on the final arrangement.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are expected to join each other for the Raigad Zilla Parishad's governing body, while Shiv Sena, the third Mahayuti ally, may sit in the opposition even though it emerged as the single largest party in the most recent elections.

Shiv Sena gained 21 seats in the 59-member Zilla Parishad, nine seats short of the majority. The BJP got 15 seats and the NCP 16 seats.

According to insiders, the BJP is expected to win the presidency, while the NCP would be given the deputy president position.

Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale said his party was ready to sit in the opposition.

"If consensus is not reached and things do not work out, are we supposed to sit idle? There is no problem with sitting in the opposition. However, we are waiting for directions from the senior leadership," he said.

Sunil Tatkare, the district's native and head of the Maharashtra NCP, told PTI that he had discussed the matter with Shiv Sena president and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

In local politics, Tatkare and Gogawale of the Sena are notable rivals.

"Shiv Sena is our Mahayuti partner. State BJP president Ravindra Chavan, DCM Shinde, and others will sit together and chalk out the road ahead," he said.

On the BJP and NCP joining hands, Tatkare said the two parties had a pre-poll alliance, and it was natural for them to come together.

Published At:
