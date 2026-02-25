BJP, NCP Likely To Form Raigad ZP Body

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are expected to join each other for the Raigad Zilla Parishad's governing body, while Shiv Sena, the third Mahayuti ally, may sit in the opposition even though it emerged as the single largest party in the most recent elections.



Shiv Sena gained 21 seats in the 59-member Zilla Parishad, nine seats short of the majority. The BJP got 15 seats and the NCP 16 seats.



According to insiders, the BJP is expected to win the presidency, while the NCP would be given the deputy president position.