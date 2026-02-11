Ritu Tawde Elected Mumbai Mayor; BJP Reclaims Top Post After 44 Years

Ritu Tawde and Sanjay Ghadi were elected unopposed at a special BMC general body meeting on February 11.
BJP won 89 seats; the alliance’s combined strength of 118 ensured control of the 227-member House.
The BJP returns to the mayor’s post in Mumbai after a 44-year gap.
BJP corporator Ritu Tawde has been elected as Mayor of Mumbai on Wednesday, while Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Ghadi took charge as Deputy Mayor. Both were elected unopposed at a special meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Tawde assumed office as Mumbai’s 78th Mayor at the BMC headquarters amid sloganeering by corporators. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, attended the ceremony and congratulated the newly elected leaders.
Tawde represents Ward 132, while Ghadi was elected from Ward 5 in the January 15 civic polls. The election process was conducted by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who had been overseeing the civic body since March 2022 in the absence of an elected general body. PTI reported.
In the 227-member BMC elections last month, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, while the Shiv Sena secured 29. Together, the ruling alliance crossed the majority mark with 118 corporators.
The Shiv Sena (UBT), which governed the civic body for 25 years, won 65 seats. Its allies, the MNS and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), secured six and one seat respectively.
(With inputs from PTI)