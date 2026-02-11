Ritu Tawde Elected Mumbai Mayor; BJP Reclaims Top Post After 44 Years

BJP corporator Ritu Tawde has been elected unopposed as Mumbai’s 78th Mayor on Wednesday, with Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Ghadi becoming Deputy Mayor.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde
Ritu Tawde, a BJP corporator has been elected unopposed as Mumbai mayor. Photo: Ritu Tawde| Facebook
  • Ritu Tawde and Sanjay Ghadi were elected unopposed at a special BMC general body meeting on February 11.

  • BJP won 89 seats; the alliance’s combined strength of 118 ensured control of the 227-member House.

  • The BJP returns to the mayor’s post in Mumbai after a 44-year gap.

BJP corporator Ritu Tawde has been elected as Mayor of Mumbai on Wednesday, while Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Ghadi took charge as Deputy Mayor. Both were elected unopposed at a special meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BJP Names Ritu Tawade for Mumbai Mayor’s Post - My BMC Facebook page
BJP Names Ritu Tawade for Mumbai Mayor’s Post

BY Outlook News Desk

Tawde assumed office as Mumbai’s 78th Mayor at the BMC headquarters amid sloganeering by corporators. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, attended the ceremony and congratulated the newly elected leaders.

Tawde represents Ward 132, while Ghadi was elected from Ward 5 in the January 15 civic polls. The election process was conducted by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who had been overseeing the civic body since March 2022 in the absence of an elected general body. PTI reported.

The battle BMC isn't an easy one as it was shown during exit polls and early trends on January 16, attributing if not clean but a clear majority to Mahayuti. After official declaration of the results for all 227 seats for BMC, BJP won 89, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena - 29, total 118 for Mahayuti. - File photo
Inside Narratives Of The BMC Elections: Batengete Toh Katenge & Existence Of Marathi Manoos 

BY Priyanka Tupe

With Tawde’s elevation, the BJP has reclaimed the mayor’s post in India’s richest civic body after 44 years. She becomes only the second BJP mayor in Mumbai’s history.

In the 227-member BMC elections last month, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, while the Shiv Sena secured 29. Together, the ruling alliance crossed the majority mark with 118 corporators.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), which governed the civic body for 25 years, won 65 seats. Its allies, the MNS and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), secured six and one seat respectively.

Tawde’s political career has been rooted more in municipal administration than mass politics. Known within the party as a disciplined organisational leader, she rose steadily through the BJP’s local and civic ranks. - PTI
From Backroom To BMC Mayor’s Chair: The Rise, Early Test Of Ritu Tawde

BY Outlook News Desk

(With inputs from PTI)

