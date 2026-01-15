BMC Polls Conclude Amid Ink Vs Marker Controversy

Polling was held across all 227 wards in Mumbai. By 5 pm, voter turnout stood at 50 per cent, with final turnout figures yet to be announced by the State Election Commission. Counting of votes for the BMC is scheduled for January 16. | Photo: PTI

Polling was held across all 227 wards in Mumbai. By 5 pm, voter turnout stood at 50 per cent, with final turnout figures yet to be announced by the State Election Commission. Counting of votes for the BMC is scheduled for January 16. | Photo: PTI