BMC Polls Conclude Amid Ink Vs Marker Controversy

Voting ended with a turnout of 41 per cent recorded by 3.30 pm; final figures are awaited. Counting of votes is scheduled for January 16, along with results for 29 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra.
Opposition leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray and Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, flagged concerns over voter list discrepancies and the absence of VVPATs, alleging lapses in the conduct of the polls.
The use of easily removable blue marker ink triggered widespread criticism and social media backlash, though the State Election Commission maintained that the practice did not violate polling rules.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections concluded on January 15 amid multiple complaints related to voter list discrepancies and polling procedures, with the use of blue marker pens in place of indelible ink emerging as a major flashpoint.
Polling was held across all 227 wards in Mumbai. By 5 pm, voter turnout stood at 50 per cent, with final turnout figures yet to be announced by the State Election Commission. Counting of votes for the BMC is scheduled for January 16.
The civic polls, held after a prolonged delay, are being closely watched given the high political stakes, shifting alliances and the intense contest for control of India’s richest municipal body. Elections to 29 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra also concluded on January 15, with counting to be held on January 16.
Several citizens and political leaders raised concerns over discrepancies in voter lists, claiming that errors and omissions prevented many eligible voters from casting their ballots. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray also questioned the absence of VVPATs in the BMC elections, alleging a lack of transparency.
Congress leader and Mumbai North Central MP Varsha Gaikwad criticised the Maharashtra State Election Commission, alleging that flawed electoral rolls had effectively disenfranchised a section of voters.
The use of blue marker pens instead of traditional indelible ink drew widespread criticism, with voters reporting that the ink marks could be easily removed using acetone, hand sanitiser or soap. Videos and photographs demonstrating this were widely shared on social media, including by Congress leader Sachin Sawant. Raj Thackeray also joined in criticising the move.
The controversy intensified after BJP leader Ashish Shelar alleged criminal intent behind the removal of ink marks. “Those who removed the ink did so to cast bogus votes,” he said, urging the Election Commission to initiate legal action against such individuals.
The State Election Commission, however, defended the practice, stating that the use of marker pens did not violate any prescribed polling rules.