‘Staying Out Of Power Has Made Congress Desperate’: PM Modi Slams Rahul Over ‘Country On Fire’ Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that if the BJP wins the election through ‘match-fixing’ and changes the Constitution, then the country would be ‘set ablaze’ and it would not survive.

Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Uttarakhand | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Calling Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “shehzada” (prince), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack at the party, saying staying out of power has made it desperate. He said it is due to this reason Congress is now talking about “conflagration” if BJP gets third term.

At a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had said that if the BJP wins the election through "match-fixing" and changes the Constitution, then the country would be "set ablaze" and it would not survive.

During his rally in Uttarakhand, Modi said staying out of power has made the Congress desperate and asked the people to wipe out the party from everywhere.

"Congress' shehzada has threatened, there will be fire if Modi gets another term in office. Staying out of power has made them so desperate that they are now talking about setting things on fire. Would you let them do it? Wouldn't you punish them?" Modi said while accusing the party of trying to push the country towards instability and anarchy, PTI reported.

Modi also asserted that the action against the corrupt will go on.

"Don't you think the corrupt should go to jail. The corrupt are threatening and abusing me. But they can't deter me. Action against each one of the corrupt will continue," Modi said.

His remarks come amid opposition onslaught on the ruling party in the wake of arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and JMM leader Hemant Soren in connection with separate corruption cases.

He also said he has guaranteed making India the third biggest economy in the world in his third term.

Modi's guarantee means fulfilment of the guarantee, he said.

"Development happens when the intentions are right. Right intentions lead to good results," he added.

