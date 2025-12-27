Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

BJP slams Congress after Sam Pitroda’s remarks link Rahul Gandhi’s Europe trip to ‘global network’; accuses party of aligning with foreign forces against India’s interests

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda
Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda | Photo: PTI
  • Claims Sam Pitroda’s remarks expose Congress as part of an “anti-India global alliance” linked to Rahul Gandhi’s Germany visit.

  • Described Rahul’s Europe engagements as part of a “global effort” for democratic values, which BJP interprets as foreign-backed anti-India activity.

  • Dismisses allegations as conspiracy theories; says outreach is routine diaspora engagement and BJP is evading domestic issues.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress, claiming that Sam Pitroda’s recent comments had “inadvertently exposed” the party’s alleged involvement in an “anti-India global alliance.” The accusation came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing visit to Germany, where he addressed a gathering of the Indian diaspora and participated in discussions on democracy and development.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, addressing a press conference in Delhi, said: “Sam Pitroda has unintentionally let the cat out of the bag. Rahul Gandhi’s frequent foreign jaunts and meetings with certain groups abroad are not innocent. Pitroda’s remarks confirm what we have been saying, Congress is part of an international network working against India’s rise. This is not diplomacy; this is anti-India lobbying disguised as concern for democracy.”

Pitroda, the former chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, had reportedly told a media outlet that Rahul Gandhi’s engagements in Europe were part of a “global effort” by like-minded individuals and organisations to “safeguard democratic values.” The BJP seized on the statement, interpreting it as evidence of Congress collaborating with foreign entities critical of the Modi government’s policies on issues like minority rights, press freedom and institutional independence.

The BJP also highlighted Rahul Gandhi’s itinerary in Germany, which included meetings with think-tank representatives and diaspora groups, as proof of “coordinated anti-India activity.” Party leaders demanded that the Congress clarify whether it was receiving support or direction from foreign organisations and questioned the funding and purpose of such overseas engagements.

Congress hit back, dismissing the allegations as “baseless conspiracy theories” and “desperate attempts to deflect from real issues.” AICC spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: “Rahul Gandhi is engaging with the Indian diaspora and international audiences on India’s democratic future, something every responsible leader does. The BJP is scared of open discussion and is resorting to cheap attacks instead of answering questions on unemployment, price rise and farmers’ distress.”

The controversy comes amid heightened political temperature in the country, with the BJP repeatedly accusing the opposition of seeking foreign backing to undermine the government, while Congress insists its international outreach is aimed at projecting India’s true democratic image.

