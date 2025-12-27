Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, addressing a press conference in Delhi, said: “Sam Pitroda has unintentionally let the cat out of the bag. Rahul Gandhi’s frequent foreign jaunts and meetings with certain groups abroad are not innocent. Pitroda’s remarks confirm what we have been saying, Congress is part of an international network working against India’s rise. This is not diplomacy; this is anti-India lobbying disguised as concern for democracy.”