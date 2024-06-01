  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. rahul gandhi
images

Name: Rahul Gandhi

Political Party : Indian National Congress
DOB: 19 June 1970

Rahul Gandhi was born into the Nehru-Gandhi family. His life has been intertwined with the political history of India. As the son of Rajiv Gandhi, a former Prime Minister, and the grandson of Indira Gandhi, another former Prime Minister, his lineage is deeply embedded in the Indian National Congress, the country's oldest political party.

Rahul's early years were marked by privilege and tragedy, with the assassinations of his grandmother in 1984 and his father in 1991 shaping his perspective and role in public life. He spent his childhood under the scrutiny and protection that came with his family's political stature, receiving his education at prestigious institutions in India and abroad, including The Doon School, St. Stephen's College, Harvard University, and Cambridge University.

Despite the early exposure to politics, Rahul initially veered away from the political arena, focusing on his education and early career. He worked at the Monitor Group, a management consulting firm in London, before returning to India to establish Backops Services Private Ltd, a technology outsourcing firm. During this period, he was allowed to gain experience outside the political sphere and develop a perspective distinct from his family's legacy.

Rahul's foray into active politics began in 2004 when he contested and won the parliamentary seat from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, a constituency long associated with the Gandhi family. His entry into politics was seen as a continuation of the family's political dynasty, and he was quickly earmarked as a future leader of the Congress party.

In September 2007, he was appointed as General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), a segment of the party that represents the younger generation, and the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the faction that caters to the student community. Gandhi played a notable role in shaping the policies and strategies of these organizations. After his appointment, both groups saw a significant increase in membership. The IYC underwent a restructuring process to make it more democratic and inclusive.

In March 2004, Gandhi announced his entry into politics by declaring that he would contest from his father’s constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha. The Congress party returned to power in the 2004 general elections. Gandhi secured a victory by a substantial margin but the party performed poorly in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi did not hold any position or role within the government. From 2004-2006 he served as a member of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs. 

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka managed his mother’s campaign for re-election to Raebareilly in 2006. He was a prominent figure in the Congress campaign for the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election but Congress did not perform well in the elections. Between 2006 to 2009, he served as a member of the Standing Committee on Human Resource Development.

In 2007, he was appointed as the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, the governing body of the Congress party. In the same reshuffle he was also given charge of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India.

In September 2007, he was appointed as General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), a segment of the party that represents the younger generation, and the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the faction that caters to the student community. Gandhi played a notable role in shaping the policies and strategies of these organizations. After his appointment, both groups saw a significant increase in membership. The IYC underwent a restructuring process to make it more democratic and inclusive. 

His tenure as the Vice President of the Indian National Congress, established in 2013, lasted until 2016, after which the position was abolished. Subsequently, from 2017 to 2019, he served as the President of the India National Congress, succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi

In the 2019 general elections, Gandhi lost from Amethi but he contested and won from the constituency of Wayanad in Kerala.  

In 2022, Rahul Gandhi began his Bharat Jodo yatra. It was a campaign organized by the Congress party spanning from 2022 to 2023 with the primary objective of promoting national unity and solidarity across various regions of India. Gandhi started the initiative on 7 September 2022 at Kanyakumari. Throughout the yatra, Gandhi focussed on issues such as economic development, social justice, and inclusive governance, aiming to strengthen the party’s grassroots presence and reinvigorate its political relevance on the national stage. The yatra concluded in January 2023.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest In Excise Policy Case Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Slovakia Landslide: 16 Tourists Trapped On High Tatras Mountains After Heavy Rains
  2. Peshawar Airport: Flight With 276 Passengers Catches Fire, All Evacuated |Details
  3. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  4. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  5. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News Highlights: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18