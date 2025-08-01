Rahul Gandhi: We Have 100% Proof Of EC's 'Vote Chori'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleges that the party has an "atom bomb" of evidence of the EC's "vote chori" and accuses the EC of "treason" for poll irregularities.

Outlook News Desk
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi claims to have an 'atom bomb' of proof against EC
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, claimed that the Election Commission is indulging in "vote chori" for the BJP, and claimed that his party has "open and shut" evidence for it.

The Congress leader said on Friday that his party has an “atom bomb” of evidence on alleged poll irregularities. According to PTI, Gandhi claimed that when it “explodes”, the EC will have “no place to hide in the country”. 

PTI reported that Gandhi told reporters in the Parliament House complex, "I have said 'vote chori' is happening and now we have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in 'vote chori'." 

"I am not saying this lightly. I am saying this with 100 per cent proof. As soon as we release it, the whole country will know that EC is indulging in 'vote chori'. It is doing it for the BJP," he said.

Gandhi claimed that his party suspected irregularities in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections last year. Similar suspicions followed in the Lok Sabha elections and then the Maharashtra elections.

“We believe that vote theft has happened at the state level (in Maharashtra). Voter revision had happened, and crores of voters were added. Then we went into detail, seeing that the EC is not helping and decided to dig deep into this," he said.

"We got our own investigation done, it took six months, and what we have found is an atom bomb. When it explodes, the EC would have no place to hide in the country," Gandhi said.

Those in the EC who are involved in this, from the top down, should keep in mind that they would not be spared because they are "working against India," the Congress leader added.

"This is treason, nothing less than that. You may be retired, you may be anywhere, we will find you," Gandhi said, according to PTI.

The Congress leader's comments followed a letter he and several opposition party leaders addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, pleading with him to set up a special meeting to examine the current modification of the voter list in Bihar as soon as possible.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) effort in Bihar, particularly just months before the state assembly elections, deeply concerns the opposition MPs, who wrote to Birla about it.

The opposition has been protesting in both Houses of Parliament against the SIR, alleging the EC's exercise was aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections. They have been demanding a discussion on the issue in both Houses.

The EC Responds

The Election Commission on Friday termed as "baseless" the allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the poll authority was indulging in "vote theft" for BJP and asked its officials to ignore such "irresponsible" remarks.

PTI reported, "The Election Commission ignores such baseless allegations being made on a daily basis, and despite the daily threats being given, asks all election officials to ignore such irresponsible statements and work in a fair and transparent manner," the EC said in response to the comments made by Gandhi.

