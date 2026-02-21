Rahul Gandhi Appears In Thane Court Over Defamation Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reached a magistrate's court in Maharashtra's Thane district to furnish a new surety in the defamation case filed against him by an RSS activist.



Since Shivraj Patil, the former Union Home Minister who had served as Gandhi's surety or guarantor, passed away in December of last year, the Bhiwandi magistrate's court had requested that Gandhi provide a new surety in the case.



Harshwardhan Sapkal, the head of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, would be introduced by him as the case's new surety.