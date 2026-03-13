Who Is James Coles? The Most Expensive Player Of Inaugural Hundred Auction

Summary of this article
James Coles went for a whopping GBP 390000 in the first-ever Men's Hundred Auction, becoming the most expensive player in the auction and the fourth most paid player in this year's season after Harry Brook (GBP 465,000), Jofra Archer (GBP 400,000), and Phil Salt (GBP 450,000).
The Sussex all-rounder, who last played for Southern Brave for just GBP 31,000, was scalped by the London Spirits at a hefty amount after an intense bidding war with Sunrisers, Leeds, and Trent Rockets. Manchester Super Giants and Birmingham Phoenix also went for him to an extent, making it a five-way bidding war for the youngster.
What Made The Youngster Such A Hot Property?
James Coles started his cricketing career with Sussex in 2020 at the tender age of 16, making him the youngest debutant in the club's history. On his debut he put on an impressive show and foxed Rory Burns, Jamie Smith and Ben Foakes with his left-arm spin along with a good-looking 21.
He also featured in the England U-19 team for the 2022 World Cup in the West Indies and Lions squad for the Australia tour in January 2025.
However, the last County Championship was his breakthrough season, where he amassed 1,032 runs at an impressive average of 47 including four centuries. He backed up his batting with 20 wickets and 19 catches during the season, establishing himself as a genuine all-rounder.
Coles' also caught the eye of those following England's domestic cricket with an impressive 397 runs at an average of 33 in the T20 blast. He also chipped in 10 wickets in the tournament with an economy of just over nine despite bowling in the powerplay and in the short boundary dimensions of Hove.
His two match of the match performances in the title winning campaign with the Sunrisers Eastern Capes in the last edition of the SA20 and performances against Pakistan Shaheens in a recent series added to his reputation in the English cricketing circle.
Other notable domestic performers, who had a huge payday in the auction were Jordan Cox (£300,000 at Welsh Fire), Tom Curran (GBP 260,000 at MI London) and Adil Rashid (GBP 250,000 at Southern Brave), while England legend Joe Root also received a handsome contract of GBP 240,000 by Welsh Fire.