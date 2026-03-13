Rajiv Shukla Breaks Silence On BCCI’s Position Over Sunrisers Leeds Signing Abrar Ahmed

Sunrisers Leeds, which is owned by Chennai based Sun Group bought Pakistani player Abrar Ahmed for 2.34 crore which caused a massive backlash against its sister franchise in the IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Rajiv Shukla clears BCCIs position
BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla speaks on the Sunrisers Leeds purchase of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed in the Hundred aution. File Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla clarifies the Indian board has no say in Sunrisers purchase of Abrar Ahmed in the Hundred

  • Sunrisers Leeds, which is owned by India's Sun Group purchased Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed for 2.34 crore in the Hundred Auction

  • Abrar Ahmed is known for his anti-India posts in the past

Sunrisers Leeds' signing of Abrar Ahmed for GBP 190,000 (INR 2.34 crore) in the Hundred auction has led to a massive uproar on social media in India. They are owned by the Indian media group Sun TV and are a sister franchise of IPL's Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With this, they have become the first franchise to sign a Pakistani player in the Hundred league. This decision has Kavya Maran, the co-owner of both the franchises and the daughter of Sun TV network tycoon Kalanithi Maran, under heavy criticism for hurting the sentiments of Indian fans, as Abrar Ahmed has a history of mocking the Indian Air Force and fans with his 'Tea is fantastic' jibe.

As the fiasco intensified, a Member of Parliament and the Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was asked by the ANI on the ongoing row, to which he replied that the matter is beyond the realm of the Indian cricket board, as it's a foreign league and it's on the respective franchise to take the call.

Abrar Ahmed's Jibe At Indian Forces

Despite doing well at the world stage, Abrar Ahmed has always irked Indian fans for his off-field shenanigans. The mystery spinner has mocked the Indian Air Force and fans either with his posts with a cup of tea with the caption 'Tea is Fantastic' (referring to Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman's video in Pakistan during temporary captivity) or making videos of drinking team with fellow Pakistani teammates.

Related Content
Kayva Maran, co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad faces huge backlash over her purchase of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed in the Hundred's auction. - Jio Cinema screengrab
Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Purchase Of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred
File photo of the Indian Premier League trophy. - null
IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: RCB Meet SRH In March 28 Opener - Check Out Details Of First 20 Fixtures
Understand the RAPP sheet and how franchises can pick replacement players for IPL 2026. - | Photo: Instagram/iplt20
IPL 2026: BCCI Preparing To Announce Opening Fixtures On This Date
BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla - File Photo
T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Slams Pakistan For ‘Provoking’ Bangladesh Amid ICC–BCB Dispute
Related Content

Though he's been picked in a foreign league, which is separated from the IPL, Sun TV has a 100% stake in Sunrisers Leeds, which was earlier known as Northern Superchargers. It's now a sister franchise of Sunrisers Hyderabad, which has made even its hardcore fans unhappy, given Abrar's anti-India remarks in the past.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Purchase Of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred

  2. Jasprit Bumrah Reflects On His Match-Turning Spells In The T20 World Cup 2026

  3. Michael Vaughan Brands South Africa As 'The Stupidest Team' Of T20 World Cup 2026

  4. Virat Kohli And IPL: A Beginner's Guide

  5. The Hundred 2026 Auction: Sunrisers Leeds Sign Abrar Ahmed Amid Reports Of Pakistan Shadow Ban

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 12, 2026

  2. 'Precious Lives Lost': India Expresses Grief Over Deaths Of Children In Bombing Of Iranian School

  3. A Mother Who Never Returned: 33 Years On,  Mumbai Blast Survivor Still Waits for Justice

  4. The March That Taught A Nation to Resist: Lessons from Gandhi’s Dandi March In Times of Turbulence

  5. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  2. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  3. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  4. The Paradox Of Intervention: War And Politics In Iran

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony