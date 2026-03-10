IPL 2026: BCCI Preparing To Announce Opening Fixtures On This Date

BCCI plans to release the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule soon, with the tournament set to begin later this month and run for over two months

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026: BCCI Preparing To Announce Opening Fixtures On This Date
Understand the RAPP sheet and how franchises can pick replacement players for IPL 2026. | Photo: Instagram/iplt20
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • BCCI to release the initial IPL 2026 fixtures soon

  • The 19th edition will run for over two months with 10 teams competing

  • Full schedule may come later due to logistical and election considerations

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is edging closer, but fans may have to wait a little longer for the complete fixture list. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the schedule will be released in phases, with the first set of matches expected to be announced within the next couple of days.

The 19th edition of the tournament will run from March 28 to May 31, slightly adjusted from the earlier window of March 26 to May 30.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board plans to unveil the schedule for the opening 20 days of the tournament by March 12. The move means teams and fans will initially get details only for the early part of the competition, while the rest of the fixtures will be revealed later.

Also Check: IPL 2026 Start Date Announced, Opening Match Details, Schedule – All You Need To Know

BCCI to announce first phase of IPL 2026 schedule

According to Saikia, the board has chosen a phased announcement because of the logistical challenges surrounding the upcoming assembly elections in several Indian states. Elections are expected to take place in states such as West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu, which could affect venue availability and security arrangements for matches.

Related Content
Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament
The schedule of IPL 2026 will be announced in two phases by BCCI due to state elections. - Source: X
IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Announced In Two Phases Amid State Elections - Report
India's batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the ICC men's Under-19 World Cup cricket match between England and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Solomon Chingono
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Prepare For IPL 2026 With DY Patil T20 Tournament Participation
Understand the RAPP sheet and how franchises can pick replacement players for IPL 2026. - | Photo: Instagram/iplt20
IPL's RAPP Sheet Explained: Steve Smith, Daryl Mitchell Among 1,300 Players With Another Chance
Related Content

To avoid potential clashes with polling schedules and large-scale security deployments, the BCCI has decided to release the tournament calendar step by step. Once the election dates become clearer, the board will finalise and announce the remainder of the fixtures.

This approach ensures that the tournament can proceed smoothly while accommodating administrative and security considerations. It also allows franchises and local authorities to better plan match operations, travel logistics and crowd management across venues.

IPL 2026 preparations already underway

Despite the delay in the full schedule announcement, preparations for IPL 2026 are already in full swing. The league will once again feature 10 franchises competing across 84 matches, continuing the expanded format introduced for the upcoming cycle.

Franchises have already begun pre-season training camps and planning their squad combinations as they gear up for the new campaign. The tournament remains one of the biggest sporting events in the world, drawing massive global viewership and featuring many of the top cricketers in the game. With the start date approaching quickly, the first batch of fixtures will provide fans with their initial glimpse of the season’s matchups.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Arshdeep Singh Gets Punished By ICC After Daryl Mitchell Incident During T20 World Cup 2026 Final

  2. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  3. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

  4. Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Among 5 Big Names Who Failed To Deliver

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

  3. DMK's mega conference in Trichy is 'manufactured awakening': TVK

  4. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  5. K. N. Panikkar Passes Away:  How He Defended History From Myth And Majoritarian Narratives

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  2. All You Want To Know About Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s New Supreme Leader

  3. Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

  4. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

  5. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

Latest Stories

  1. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher

  2. Govt Mulls Insurance Support for Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Avoids Toxic Clash, Release Date Shifted

  5. India 1-3 Chinese Taipei Highlights, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Crash Out After Third Straight Defeat

  6. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  7. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  8. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900