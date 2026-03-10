IPL 2026: BCCI Preparing To Announce Opening Fixtures On This Date

Summary of this article
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is edging closer, but fans may have to wait a little longer for the complete fixture list. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the schedule will be released in phases, with the first set of matches expected to be announced within the next couple of days.
The 19th edition of the tournament will run from March 28 to May 31, slightly adjusted from the earlier window of March 26 to May 30.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board plans to unveil the schedule for the opening 20 days of the tournament by March 12. The move means teams and fans will initially get details only for the early part of the competition, while the rest of the fixtures will be revealed later.
BCCI to announce first phase of IPL 2026 schedule
According to Saikia, the board has chosen a phased announcement because of the logistical challenges surrounding the upcoming assembly elections in several Indian states. Elections are expected to take place in states such as West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu, which could affect venue availability and security arrangements for matches.
To avoid potential clashes with polling schedules and large-scale security deployments, the BCCI has decided to release the tournament calendar step by step. Once the election dates become clearer, the board will finalise and announce the remainder of the fixtures.
This approach ensures that the tournament can proceed smoothly while accommodating administrative and security considerations. It also allows franchises and local authorities to better plan match operations, travel logistics and crowd management across venues.
IPL 2026 preparations already underway
Despite the delay in the full schedule announcement, preparations for IPL 2026 are already in full swing. The league will once again feature 10 franchises competing across 84 matches, continuing the expanded format introduced for the upcoming cycle.
Franchises have already begun pre-season training camps and planning their squad combinations as they gear up for the new campaign. The tournament remains one of the biggest sporting events in the world, drawing massive global viewership and featuring many of the top cricketers in the game. With the start date approaching quickly, the first batch of fixtures will provide fans with their initial glimpse of the season’s matchups.